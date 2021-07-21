Archie to Make Comics Based on Netflix Show Based on Comics

Once again, the comic book industry has outdone itself. Archie Comics announced Wednesday that writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will team with Audrey Mok on a new comic book series called The Occult World of Sabrina, continuing the canceled Netflix TV show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, itself based on an Archie comic book called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which Archie also announced today will make its long-delayed return with a new storyline starting in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9.

There's no solicit or release date for The Occult World of Sabrina yet, but a press release describes it thusly:

Aguirre-Sacasa will also open the doorway to hell with another new comic book series that picks up where the final episode of Netflix's hugely popular television adaptation left off. Launching later this year, THE OCCULT WORLD OF SABRINA features art by Audrey Mok (ARCHIE, JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS) and will include characters and storylines from the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" television series, on which Aguirre-Sacasa served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Fans of both the comics and the television series will be on the edge of their seats as they welcome back Sabrina, Nick, Harvey, and the rest of the Fright Club for the first story-arc, "A World Without Sabrina."

As for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, that picks up in October with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #9 "WITCH WAR" Part 3: "The Sacrificial Lamb" – Sabrina has brought Harvey's body back to life (along with her father's soul). But there is a cost to everything. Unless she wants the Gates of Hell to open, Sabrina must find a person to sacrifice in Harvey's place. But wait…Sabrina would never kill someone, would she? Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Robert Hack

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

On Sale Date: October 13, 2021

Sure. Great. But you know what would be really impressive, Archie? Get someone to adapt The Occult World of Sabrina as a TV show, and them make a new comic out of that.