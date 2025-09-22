Posted in: Archie, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: godzilla, mark waid, NYCC

Archie Vs Godzilla, Written By Mark Waid, To Be Published In 2026?

GOSSIP: Archie Vs Godzilla, written by Mark Waid, to be published in 2026? Will we find out more at New York Comic Con 2025?

Article Summary Archie Comics rumored to launch Archie Vs Godzilla in 2026, written by Mark Waid and licensed from TOHO.

Godzilla will join Archie’s Riverdale universe, possibly pulling from a 1965 Archie comic cameo.

Six publishers are releasing Godzilla comics in 12 months, including DC, Marvel, IDW, Legendary, and Dark Horse.

Mark Waid may pull from Godzilla’s hidden Archie comic history for the upcoming crossover storyline.

Bleeding Cool gets the word that Archie Comics is to publish Archie Vs Godzilla in 2026, licensed from TOHO Corporation. Godzilla is clearly on its way to trample Riverdale. And it looks like Mark Waid will return to Archie Comics to write the crossover. I would look for a New York Comic Con announcement if I were you.

I think that makes six publishers with the Godzilla license in the space of twelve months. Let's count, DC Comics for Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong II. Marvel Comics for Godzilla Vs Marvel Universe. Then there's the Godzilla Kai-Sei Era from IDW. MonsterVerse Classified came from Legendary Comics. Dark Horse is publishing their Godzilla Library Collection. And throw in Return To Skull Island, which was Kong-focused and had Godzilla references from Titan Comics, which would make seven, including Archie Comics.

But there is also a hidden history. Godzilla's first comic book appearance in North America wasn't the 1977 Marvel comic book but an unofficial one in an Archie comic from 1965, Life With Archie #41.

Knowing Mark Waid, if he is indeed writing Godzilla Vs Archie, this particular piece of sixties canon will be integrated and part of the plot…

Godzilla debuted in the 1954 film, directed and co-written by Ishirō Honda, and has become an international pop culture icon, with 33 Japanese films produced by Toho Co, five American films, one by TriStar Pictures and four films (part of the Monsterverse franchise) by Legendary Pictures, and many video games, novels, comic books, and television shows.

Archie Comics titles feature the fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle, Sabrina Spellman, Josie and the Pussycats and Katy Keene and were created in 1941 by publisher John L. Goldwater, artist Bob Montana, and writer Vic Bloom, first appearing in Pep Comics #22, intended to to appeal to fans of the Andy Hardy films starring Mickey Rooney.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!