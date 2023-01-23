Archie vs. The World #1 Preview: Some Grudges Never Die Even in the post-apocalyptic future, the rivalry between Archie and Reggie is still going strong in this preview of Archie vs. The World #1.

Welcome back, comic fans! It's time for another comic book preview and this week we have Archie vs. The World #1. Even in the post-apocalyptic future, the rivalry between Archie and Reggie is still going strong in this preview of Archie vs. The World #1. Joining me this week is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about the preview, but don't worry, I warned it not to try to take over the world this time.

ARCHIE VS. THE WORLD #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV221279

NOV221280 – ARCHIE VS THE WORLD ONE SHOT CVR B LOPRESTI – $3.99

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A / CA) Jed Dougherty

In a post-apocalyptic future, our hero Archie Andrews is cursed to walk the world alone-well, alone with his souped-up jalopy. But Archie can defend himself-in fact, he's the master of a brutal, deadly form of martial arts and must use his skills when he comes face-to-face with his rival and evil mirror image, Reggie. This action-packed one-shot is equal parts Mad Max: Fury Road and The Fist of the North Star, and reunites the Jughead the Burgarian team from 2022's smash-hit comic THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER!

In Shops: 1/25/2023

SRP: $3.99

