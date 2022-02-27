Arkham City: The Order of the World #6 Preview: Pyg > Batman

Sure, Professor Pyg's methods may be unconventional in this preview of Arkham City: The Order of the World #6, but so are Batman's. Whose are more successful? You have to go with Professor Pyg on that. Batman's patients have a 0% rehabilitation rate. It's time for Batman to understand that pummeling the mentally ill criminal population of Gotham City with fists and various bat-themed devices is not an effective treatment. Check out the preview below.

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #6

DC Comics

0122DC101

0122DC102 – Arkham City: The Order of the World #6 Kaare Andrews Cover – $4.99

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dani (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Dr. Joy has reunited with her missing patients. Now all the survivors of Arkham Asylum's destruction are together again under one very, very nice and normal roof. But they are not alone in this strange reflection of their old home. For there is a specter with them, one of flame, flesh, and righteous fury—the angel Azrael, and he is very, very angry.

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

