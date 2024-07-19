Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: army of darkness, Tony Fleecs

Army Of Darkness Forever Gets A #13 Finale

Army of Darkness Forever by Tony Fleecs was already expanded to twelve issues, and now Dynamite are turning it up to thirteen.

Army of Darkness was the first comic Dynamite published, and this past year they have been publishing a new series written by Tony Fleecs. They already expanded his original series to twelve issues, and now it seems that he had just one more story to tell, and for the publisher's twentieth anniversary, they have gone for an Army Of Darkness Forever #13 as well, drawn by Eamon Winkle, Kewber Baal, and Pop Mahn and covers by Arthur Suydam, Bjorn Barends, Chris Burnham, and Tony Fleecs.

"Almost exactly a year ago, one of the biggest stories in Army of Darkness lore was announced. Visionary comics creator Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Local Man) has been crafting for a year the long-awaited direct sequel to creator Sam Raimi's original vision for the ending of the final film starring Ash. Now it's all coming up on its finale, and it had to be bigger, better, and gorier than ever! "Army of Darkness Forever #13 ups the ante with 40 action-packed pages of the trademark horror-comedy mayhem that fans have loved for over three decades. Originally the series was slated to be shorter, then was officially announced as extended to 12 issues thanks to the support of fans. But the full scope of the story could not be contained within those bounds, or even a regular sized extra issue. Hence the oversized dose of all-out carnage in this lucky thirteenth chapter!

"The series has been juggling three distinct timelines, the S-Mart aisles of 1993, the middle ages mayhem of Castle Kandar, and the mysterious neon-soaked vistas of 2093 overrun with the Army of Darkness. With the latter picking up immediately after the alternate, but originally intended shock ending of the film. They all converge and come to a close in this issue, which very well could be the true finale for the story of Ashley Williams! The whole creative team is putting the "grand" in grand-guignol, giving this iconic character the heroic sendoff he deserves!"

Army Of Darkness Forever #13 will be published in October.

