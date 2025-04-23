Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: , ,

G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

The G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover For Free Comic Book Day, revealed, as well as G.I. Joe #6, out today (Spoilers)

  • G.I. Joe #6 sets the stage for an epic Transformers crossover event.
  • Cobra Commander introduces Destro to Megatron, hinting at a major alliance.
  • The Free Comic Book Day special promises huge reveals in the Energon Universe.
  • Clutch's solo mission teases an iconic Transformers sound, sparking fan excitement.

Hasbro, Skybound and Image Comics have been publishing Transformers, GI Joe and Void Rivals comics in a shared Energon Universe continuity for a couple of years now. And there have definitely been crossovers along the way, though they have been played rather light. That looks like it is about to change pretty much with G.I. Joe #9 published today and the Free Comic Book Day title for Saturday, the 3rd of May. And it all kicks off with the ending to today's G.I. Joe #6 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire.

G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
FCBD Energon Universe 2025

Firstly, this is how the FCBD title was initially solicited with this classified cover.

G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
FCBD Energon Universe 2025

This is how it actually is, with Hound and Clutch. And these are the final pages of GI Joe #6

G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
GI Joe #6

Promising what will come next… and confirming that FCBD cover, with Cobra Commander introducing Destro to Megatron…

G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
GI Joe #6

Clutch driving off, away from the rest of the Joes, on his own mission…

G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
GI Joe #6

…only to hear a familiar sound effect, expressed as never before. Love that offset colouring on the letters…

G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
GI Joe #6

Clutch and Hound. Clearly a match made in heaven. And kicking off the GI Joe/Transformers event for Free Comic Book Day in a week and a half.

G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
Back of GI Joe #6

GI JOE #6 
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Tom Reilly
**END OF STORY ARC ** Duke vs Cobra Commander. It's all been leading to this. And the ending no one will see coming. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025

FCBD 2025 – ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL
(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Andrea Milana
The biggest names in comics bring you the biggest FCBD release of the year with three all new stories from the Energon Universe
featuring G.I. JOE, TRANSFORMERS, and VOID RIVALS!  A perfect jumping-on point for new readers with huge revelations for long-time fans!  In-Store Date: 5/3/2025

 

 

