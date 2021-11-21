Arthur Adams Batgirl & Clayface Artwork At Heritage Auctions

Arthur Adams can pretty much draw anything, but I have always particularly loved the way he draws monsters and funky characters. There is something about his clean, detailed style that lends itself to weird looks and scales. Look no further than the piece taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now and ending today. In it, Batgirl is in trouble as one of the gnarliest looking versions of Clayface you will ever see pops up behind her. I love the elongated jaw Clayface is sporting here, looking how only Arthur Adams can make him look. It is a great piece, and the fact that it is sitting at $1350 as of this writing speaks to its quality. Check it out below.

Arthur Adams Art Is So Detailed And Clean

"Arthur Adams – Batgirl and Clayface Illustration Original Art (2005). Clayface gets the drop on Batgirl in this detailed rendering by Arthur Adams. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with an image size of 10.75" x 13.5". Signed by Adams at the bottom right and in Excellent condition." Love the classic Batgirl bag on her hip here as well; this is a cool mash-up of a few different looks from over the years for Barbera. But that bag, that is an awesome inclusion.

There is a lot to like about this piece, and anytime you can snag a Bat-character facing off with a villain in some original art, you have to jump all over it. You can go here to get more info on this piece and place a bid if you are so inclined. While there, go ahead and click around and take a look at the artwork taking bids today. There are some really great pieces from big names, legends, and people who you won't usually see artwork for.