As A Reincarnated Aristocrat in Kodansha's August 2022 Solicits

Kodansha is the largest Japanese publishing company, and republishes its work in the USA for the English speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. Here are the Kodansha and Vertical August 2022 solicits and solicitations beginning with a new series As A Reincarnates Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill To Rise In The World is a new manga series by Natsumi Inoue and jimmy being published by Kodansha.

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT USE APPRAISAL SKILL GN VOL 02 (

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222192

(W) Natsumi Inoue (A / CA) jimmy

A salaryman suffers a heart attack and is reborn in another world as Ars Louvent, the child of an aristocratic house. Though lacking in physical strength, Ars has a unique "appraisal" skill that lets him see other people's stats and latent abilities. He puts this skill to the test by discovering a downtrodden young man with fearsome blade skills and a street urchin with a knack for magic. Has Ars found the diamonds in the rough that will help him secure his family's fortunes?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 10.99

ATTACK ON TITAN OMNIBUS TP VOL 06 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222193

(W) Isayama Hajime (A / CA) Isayama Hajime

Captured by Rod Reiss, the rightful king, Krista and Eren finally have their memories

back. What exactly happened to Eren, and what was the crime his father committed?

Meanwhile, the Survey Corps desperately hunts for Eren, while at the same time

seeking to legitimize their military coup. As the situation inside the walls comes to a

head, the mysteries of the world of the Titans seem on the cusp of being solved at last. Omnibus Volume 6 includes volumes 16-18 of Attack on Titan. Omnibus Volume 8 includes volumes 22-24. NOTE: Omnibus Volume 7 will be offered in a future issue of PREVIEWS.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ATTACK ON TITAN OMNIBUS TP VOL 08 VOL 22 – 24 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222194

(W) Isayama Hajime (A / CA) Isayama Hajime

Despite losing countless lives in the battle against the Titans, what's left of the Survey Corps arrives at the doorstep of Eren's family home. There, in the basement, they find three notebooks that explain at last the origins of their walled world. In the notebooks, Eren's father recounts a strange childhood and an even darker history: Eighteen centuries ago, one woman obtained the power of the Titans, provoking a racial conflict that ripped humanity apart. The Survey Corps realizes that they have been fumbling around in the dark, but what will they do now that they know the horrific truth? Includes Volumes 22-24 of Attack on Titan.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BEAUTY AND BEAST OF PARADISE LOST GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222195

(W) Kaori Yuki (A / CA) Kaori Yuki

Young and rambunctious Belle insists on going out to play in the forbidden woods, but her adventurous streak abruptly ends when her mother is spirited away by a beast known to kidnap beautiful women. Twisted by the loss of his wife, Belle's father keeps his daughter, who has unusual, violet hair, locked away in an effort to "protect" her from prying eyes. Finally emerging after years of solitude, Belle ventures back into the woods where she lost her mother and encounters the beast once more.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222196

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

A mad young coach gathers soccer players from across the country to compete in a series of bizarre challenges in a high-tech colosseum he calls Blue Lock. Despite his harsh criticism of Japan's citizens and media, the genius midfielder Sae Itoshi has set his gaze on Blue Lock, where the training is about to begin. To survive the first round robin tournament in the training center, Isagi's Team Z will need to find a way to use their own unique "weapons" while struggling through a clash of egos. What does it take to be the best in the world?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BLUE PERIOD GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222197

(W) Tsubasa Yamaguchi (A / CA) Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Yatora studies hard and gets good grades, and he parties hard, staying out late drinking and watching soccer with his friends. He checks all the boxes he needs to be the perfect high school student. But it all starts to feel empty, and he begins to wonder what part of his life expresses who he is… or even if he has a unique voice at all. Then he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst-and he's about to learn how savage, unforgiving, and exhilirating creating art can be!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CELLS AT WORK CODE BLACK GN VOL 08 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222198

(W) Shigemitsu Harada (A / CA) Issei Hatsuyoshiya

The manga and anime Cells at Work! showed you what happens when a young, healthy body gets in trouble…but what if the body wasn't so young, and was never very healthy? This new take stars a fresh-faced Red Blood Cell and his friend, the buxom White Blood Cell, as they struggle to keep themselves and their world together through alcoholism, smoking, erectile dysfunction, athlete's foot, gout… it's literal body horror! Whoever this guy is, he's lucky his cells can't go on strike!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CHASING AFTER AOI KOSHIBA GN VOL 04 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222199

(W) Takeoka Hazuki (A / CA) Fly

Sahoko had lots of friends in high school, so there's no shortage of people to catch up with at her reunion. But the one face she wants to see is missing: that of Aoi Koshiba, her classmate and first love. A star of the basketball team, Aoi caught Sahoko's eye as an easy way to score social points. But when Aoi quits the team, an unexpected kiss pulls Sahoko closer to her than she intended to be. With a difficult home situation, Aoi is in need of more than just a cynical social climber. She needs a true friend, and something more.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

DRIFTING DRAGONS GN VOL 11 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222200

(W) Taku Kuwabara (A / CA) Taku Kuwabara

The daily routine aboard an airborne draking vessel springs to vivid life

in this exquisitely crafted tale in the tradition of the lush, transporting fantasy of Hayao Miyazaki. Part travelogue, part imaginary cookbook, and part otherworldly slice of life, Drifting Dragons tells the stories of the Quin Zaza and the colorful band of misfits that makes up her crew.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 18

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222201

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, "That's a dragon." The fact that he's joking isn't important. What's important is the look of wonder on the boy's face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that's about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 10.99

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222202

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest," a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy… and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 10.99

FIRE FORCE GN VOL 28

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222203

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

The city of Tokyo is in the grip of a reign of terror! Possessed by demons, people have

begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team:

the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion

anywhere it might break out. But the team is about to get a unique addition:

Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving

behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can

the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 10.99

FIRE FORCE OMNIBUS GN VOL 01 VOL 1 – 3

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222204

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

In the year 198 of the Age of the Sun, Tokyo is a crowded cosmopolis. But the world's most populous city is threatened by devils that cause people to burst into flame at random! The only ones who can stop it are the Pyrofighters, a team of specialized firefighters. The young Shinra, blessed with the ability to ignite his feet and travel at the speed of a rocket, wants nothing more than to be a hero, and knows that this is the place for him! But he's not the best at following orders. Includes volumes 1-3.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

A GALAXY NEXT DOOR GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222205

(W) Gido Amagakure (A) Gido Amagakure

Since his parents died, manga artist Ichiro has barely scraped by, forced to support his two younger siblings on just a middle school education. He doesn't even have time to learn how to use a computer, which forces him to keep wrestling with pen and paper. Ichiro feel close to a total breakdown. But then a new assistant pops into Ichiro's life, and his prospects immediately start to brighten! She's an incredible artist, she always finishes on time, and she's beautiful, to boot! But she also seems to know an awful lot about him, and, soon, she makes a confession that bends Ichiro's mind beyond the confines of Earth.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 12.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222206

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover… until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

HEROIC LEGEND OF ARSLAN GN VOL 16

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222207

(W) Yoshiki Tanaka (A / CA) Hiromu Arakawa

Arslan is the teenaged prince of the ancient kingdom of Pars who doesn't seem to have what it takes to be a great ruler like his father, Andragoras III. A fateful encounter with a slave from the neighboring country of Lusitania leads Arslan to question the world outside of the royal capital's walls but before he can indulge his curiosity, war breaks out. Arslan is rushed off to his first war, only to see his kingdom crumble in front of his eyes. This series of events leads the young Arslan on a journey to reclaim his lost kingdom.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 10.99

HITORIJIME MY HERO GN VOL 13 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222208

(W) Memeko Arii (A / CA) Memeko Arii

Masahiro Setagawa doesn't believe in heroes, but wishes he could: He's found himself in a gang of small-time street bullies who use him to run errands. But when high school teacher (and scourge of the streets) Kousuke Ohshiba comes to his rescue, he finds he may need to start believing after all… and as their relationship deepens, he realizes a hero might be just what he was looking for this whole time.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222209

(W) Kenkyo (A / CA) Yosuke Kokuzawa

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince. In a previous life, he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges… including being barely 10 years old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ICEBLADE SORCERER SHALL RULE WORLD GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222210

(W) Nana Mikoshiba (A / CA) Norihito Sasaki

In this riveting new isekai series, an ordinary commoner from the countryside, Ray White, finds himself surrounded by the children of aristocrats at Arnold Academy of Magic. Fortunately, he quickly befriends the talented daughter of a noble house, a half-elf short on self-confidence, and a friendly musclehead. Together, the four take on their first practical test in the Kafka Forest. But hey, wait! How did a seemingly talentless commoner like Ray get into Arnold Academy in the first place…?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 10.99

IN CLEAR MOONLIT DUSK GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222211

(W) Mika Yamamori (A / CA) Mika Yamamori

Yoi Takiguchi's long legs, deep voice, and handsome face are the perfect recipe for an attractive guy-until people realize she is, in fact, a girl. Dubbed a "prince" by her peers since childhood, Yoi has all but given up on being seen as anything else. That is, until she bumps into Ichimura-sempai, the school's other prince (who's a he) and gets a taste of what it feels like to be seen for her true self. The story of the two high school princes starts here!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

IN SPECTRE GN VOL 17

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222212

(W) Kyo Shirodaira (A / CA) Chasiba Katase

Both touched by spirits called yokai, Kotoko and Kuro have gained unique superhuman powers. But to gain her powers Kotoko has given up an eye and a leg, and Kuro's personal life is in shambles. So when Kotoko suggests they team up to deal with renegades from the spirit world, Kuro doesn't have many other choices, but Kotoko might just have a few ulterior motives.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 10.99

IS LOVE THE ANSWER GN (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222213

(W) Uta Isaki (A / CA) Uta Isaki

A poignant coming-of-age story about a young woman coming into her

own as she discovers her identity as aromantic asexual. When it comes to love, high schooler Chika wonders if she might be an alien. She's never fallen for or even had a crush on anyone, and she has no desire for physical intimacy. Her friends tell her that she just "hasn't met the one yet," but Chika has doubts… It's only when Chika enters college and meets peers like herself that she realizes there's a word for what she feels inside-asexual-and she's not the only one. After years of wondering if love was the answer, Chika realizes that the answer she long sought may not exist at allthat that's perfectly normal.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 12.99

LOVESICK ELLIE GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222214

(W) Fujimomo (A) Fujimomo

At high school, she's Eriko Ichimura, the girl so boring no one remembers she exists. But online, she's "Lovesick Ellie," a brash and lusty alternate persona with quite a viral following! Ellie's favorite pastime? Spying on her handsome and perfect classmate Ohmi and spinning wild fantasies in the form of very thirsty tweets. But one day, quite by accident, Eriko learns that Ohmi isn't as perfect as she thought… and he discovers her secret to boot! What's ahead for this two-faced boy and pervy girl? NOTE: Volume 6 will be offered in a future issue of PREVIEWS.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 10.99

LOVESICK ELLIE GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222215

(W) Fujimomo (A) Fujimomo

At high school, she's Eriko Ichimura, the girl so boring no one remembers she exists. But online, she's "Lovesick Ellie," a brash and lusty alternate persona with quite a viral following! Ellie's favorite pastime? Spying on her handsome and perfect classmate Ohmi and spinning wild fantasies in the form of very thirsty tweets. But one day, quite by accident, Eriko learns that Ohmi isn't as perfect as she thought… and he discovers her secret to boot! What's ahead for this two-faced boy and pervy girl?

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 10.99

NO 6 OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (VOL 4-6)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222216

(W) Atsuko Asano (A / CA) Hinoki Kino

Shion accidentally learns that his childhood friend Safu is under arrest-and all because of him! Not wanting to get Rat involved, Shion sets out alone to save her. But how can he possibly infiltrate No. 6's secure correctional facility and escape with a high-priority prisoner all on his own? Includes volumes 4-6.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 24.99

NORAGAMI OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222217

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

Five yen for your wish to come true? Revisit the Far Shore in new edition of the beloved supernatural action series that collects all the stray volumes in 600-page 3-in-1 omnibuses, all in a larger size than the regular version! Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish shrine of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school. Includes volumes 1-3.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ORIENT GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222218

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

The Uesugi black-plates are back in action after Kuroko defeats Seiroku in a clash of wits and Kanetatsu breaks his blade. Yet, the Black Dogs are far from finished! The battle enters a new phase as each side's greatest fighters square off: Kanetatsu vs. Seiroku, and Naotora vs. Shiro. Meanwhile, Musashi and the other samurai make a desperate dash toward Yamato no Orochi. NOTE: Volume 11 will be offered in a future issue of PREVIEWS.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 10.99

ORIENT GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222219

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world and But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cycnical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act… and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 10.99

PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222220

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Saltherine, princess of the Kingdom of Aldarake, dreams of traveling the world, a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside! A chance meeting with a wanderer gives her hope that she might still find excitement in her life. But then she discovers the wanderer's true identity: Momotaro the Peach Boy, demon-slayer of legend! Though terrified by his bloody profession, Sally feels driven to follow Momotaro and learn more. But is this curiosity, or a magical connection that goes deeper than either of them realize?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 12.99

PHANTOM OF IDOL GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222221

(W) Hijiki Isoflavone (A / CA) Hijiki Isoflavone

Yuuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 10.99

REAL ACCOUNT GN 21 – 22 OMNIBUS (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222222

(W) Okushou (A / CA) Shizumu Watanabe

After the death of their parents, Ataru Kashiwagi and his younger sister, Yuri, depend on each other. Ataru works hard at high school and his job, and spends his leisure time on a social media site: Real Account. Eventually, he hits 1,500 followers, but he sometimes wonders how much they really care about him. One night, the screen ominously begins to glitch, only displaying: The Game Will Now Begin. In the blink of an eye, Ataru finds himself transported into Real Account's loading screen – except now it's a 3-D lobby! Before them stands Marble, the smiley-faced announcer. With a sinister cheerfulness, Marble says, "If you die in here, you die out there… and so do all your followers!"

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 24.99

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 14 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222223

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAILOR MOON NAOKO TAKEUCHI COLLECTION VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222224

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A / CA) Naoko Takeuchi

A new edition of the Sailor Moon manga, for a new generation of fans, featuring an updated translation and high page count in a more affordable, portable edition! Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's

a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will

teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to

inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon! NOTE: Volume 4 will be offered in a future issue of PREVIEWS.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAILOR MOON NAOKO TAKEUCHI COLLECTION VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222225

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A / CA) Naoko Takeuchi

A new edition of the Sailor Moon manga, for a new generation of fans! Featuring an updated translation and high page count in a more affordable, portable edition, perfect to go wherever you or the magical guardian in your life want to take it.

Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon! The original Sailor Moon in a new, affordable edition.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAYONARA FOOTBALL GN VOL 14

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222226

(W) Naoshi Arakawa (A) Naoshi Arakawa

Midori and Sumire are soccer stars at rival middle schools, destined to collide – one's a striker, the other a goalie. But the two girls end up in the same high school, with a lazy coach and a bizarre teammate, Nozomi, who brags that she's a genius but can't seem to stop kicking the ball into her own goal. To become champions, they'll have to get over their rivalry and work some magic on the field – not to mention the challenges of growing up.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAINT YOUNG MEN HC GN VOL 10 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222227

(W) Hikaru Nakamura (A) Hikaru Nakamura

Buddha the Enlightened One and Jesus, Son of God have successfully brought the 20th-century to a close, and after a few millennia of guiding humanity to salvation, these two sacred ones are in need of some rest and relaxation. They share an apartment on Earth in Tokyo, but living among mortals in the 21st century is no cakewalk for the saintly duo. They may find it difficult to navigate modern Japanese living, but Jesus' carefree attitude along with Buddha's domestic qualities and maybe a few divine interventions will surely allow them to enjoy their new lives with peace and love.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 23.99

SAINT YOUNG MEN HC GN VOL 11 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222228

(W) Hikaru Nakamura (A) Hikaru Nakamura

The divine live among us…in a flat in western Tokyo! After centuries of hard work, Jesus and Buddha take a break from their heavenly duties to relax among the people of Japan, and their adventures in this lighthearted buddy comedy are sure to bring mirth and merriment to all!

Buddha the Enlightened One and Jesus, Son of God have successfully brought the 20th century to a close, and after a few millennia of guiding humanity to salvation, these two sacred ones are in need of some rest and relaxation. They decide to share an apartment on Earth in Tokyo, but living among mortals in the 21st century is no cakewalk for the saintly duo… They may find it difficult to navigate modern Japanese living, but Jesus' carefree attitude along with Buddha's domestic qualities and maybe a few divine interventions will surely allow them to enjoy their new lives with peace and love.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 23.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS OMNIBUS GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222229

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A) Nakaba Suzuki

Ride forth into the magical world of Britannia with a new 3-in-1 omnibus version of the manga that inspired the popular Netflix original anime. The Grizzly Sin, King, is alive! Unfortunately, King not only refuses to help Meliodas, he declares Ban as his mortal enemy for having attained eternal life at the cost of the life of his sister Elaine. During a gripping confrontation between King and Ban, the fearsomely skilled Holy Knight Gila comes bearing startling disaster and devastation! Omnibus Volume 6 includes volumes 16-18 of The Seven Deadly Sins manga, and Omnibus Volume 8 contains volumes 22-24. NOTE: Omnibus Volume 7 will be offered in a future issue of PREVIEWS.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS OMNIBUS GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222230

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A) Nakaba Suzuki

Ride forth into the magical world of Britannia with a new 3-in-1 omnibus version of the manga that inspired the most popular Netflix Original Anime worldwide! This book includes Vols. 22-24 of The Seven Deadly Sins manga, in a special, large size.

The Grizzly Sin, King, is alive! Unfortunately, King not only refuses to help Meliodas, he declares Ban as his mortal enemy for having attained eternal life at the cost of the life of his sister Elaine. During a gripping confrontation between King and Ban, the fearsomely skilled Holy Knight Gila comes bearing startling disaster and devastation!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222231

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds-after all, it's his destiny!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 10.99

SHAMAN KING OMNIBUS TP VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222232

(W) Hiroyuki Takei (A / CA) Hiroyuki Takei

The action manga bestseller returns, in 600-page editions featuring a remastered translation and new cover art by creator Hiroyuki Takei! In a world where shamans communicate with the dead and call forth the power of legendary spirits to defeat their enemies in both body and soul, Yoh is a teenager with the ultimate ambition: to become the Shaman King, the one and only shaman who may commune with the Great Spirit and help remake the world for the better. Volume 10 collects volumes 28-30 of the original release, featuring updated translation and lettering, and volume 12, the final volume in the series, features content never before published in English, corresponding to Vol. 34-35 of the original Japanese release. NOTE: Omnibus Volume 11 will be offered in a future issue of PREVIEWS.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SHAMAN KING OMNIBUS TP VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222233

(W) Hiroyuki Takei (A / CA) Hiroyuki Takei

The action manga bestseller returns, in 600-page editions featuring a remastered translation and new cover art by creator Hiroyuki Takei! Dive into the classic Shonen Jump adventure whose world of mystical spirits and bewitching battles inspired the classic anime.

This FINAL VOLUME in the series features content never before published in English, corresponding to Vol. 34-35 of the original Japanese release!

In a world where shamans communicate with the dead and call forth the power of legendary spirits to defeat their enemies in both body and soul, Yoh is a teenager with the ultimate ambition: to become the Shaman King, the one and only shaman who may commune with the Great Spirit and help remake the world for the better. But the road to this pinnacle of spiritual power runs through the Shaman Fight, a gauntlet of battles with rival mediums who call forth dizzying powers from the world of the dead in their own bids for the crown. At Yoh's side is Anna, his coach, fiancée, and a powerful medium in her own right. Sure, it'd be nice if Yoh had a little more time to train and mature…but the Shaman Fight is only held once every 500 years, so he's going to have to grow up quick!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222234

(W) Katarina (A / CA) Ryosuke Fuji

Second-year high school student Rakuro Hizutome loves nothing more than finding so-called "trash games" and beating the crap out of them. When he decides to change things up by playing a new, "god-tier" VR game known as Shangri-La Frontier (a.k.a. SLF), he does what he does best: min-maxes, skips the prologue, and jumps straight into action! Rakuro may be a seasoned gamer, but a meeting with an old rival will change the fate of every SLF player forever. Clad in nothing but shorts and a bird mask, Rakuro takes down a goblin, a bunny, and even a python. But then Sunraku comes up against a huge, hard-hitting wolf known as Lycagon the Nightslayer. Will Sunraku's years of "trash game" experience be enough, or is he about to suffer a rude awakening just a few hours into his SLF adventure?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SHIKIMORIS NOT JUST A CUTIE GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222235

(W) Keigo Maki (A / CA) Keigo Maki

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be… but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SHIKIMORIS NOT JUST A CUTIE GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222236

(W) Keigo Maki (A / CA) Keigo Maki

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be… but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate!

Shikimori and Izumi are high school sweethearts. They hold hands walking home from school, they flirt in the halls, they tease each other. But Shikimori knows what she wants, and how to get it, and she can turn from cutie to cool in an instant.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SOMETHINGS WRONG WITH US GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222237

(W) Natsumi Ando (A / CA) Natsumi Ando

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare… It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush-the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure….

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SUE & TAI CHAN GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222238

(W) Konami Kanata (A / CA) Konami Kanata

Sue is an aging housecat who's looking forward to living out her life in peace… but her plans change when the mischievous black tomcat Tai-chan enters the picture! Hey! Sue never signed up to be a catsitter! Sue and Tai-chan is the latest from the reigning meow-narch of cute kitty comics, Kanata Konami.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SWEAT AND SOAP BOX SET VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222239

(W) Kintetsu Yamada (A / CA) Kintetsu Yamada

Collect the acclaimed romance manga between a perfume prodigy and a woman with a unique scent, in the first of two deluxe box sets! In an office romance, there's a fine line between sexy and awkward… and that line is where Asako, a woman who sweats copiusly, met Koutarou, a perfume developer who can't get enough of Asako's, er, scent. Don't miss a romcom manga like no other! Includes volumes 1-6, plus exclusive scented stickers!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 77.94

UQ HOLDER GN VOL 27 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222240

(W) Ken Akamatsu (A / CA) Ken Akamatsu

Tota, a boy with a magical and mysterious pedigree, joins a team of immortals to fulfill his dream and reach the top of the great orbital tower, extending from Neo-Tokyo into the unknown reaches of space! But soon he finds himself embroiled in a power struggle that spans generations and will determine the fate of a planet.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 10.99

VAMPIRE DORMITORY GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222241

(W) Ema Toyama (A) Ema Toyama

Mito, who has no family to rely on, lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka, an otaku vampire who's only interested in 2-D girls, saves her from a perilous situation and makes her an offer: become his subservient thrall from which he can feed whenever he wants, and she can live with him in the boys' dorm. Because her very existence depends on her secret not being found out, every day is a new danger-to say nothing of that vampire! Meanwhile, Ruka, not knowing Mito's a girl, dotes on her night and day in an attempt to ripen her "disgusting male blood," but when real feelings develop, the dangerous romance between a crossdressing girl and an obsessive vampire begins! NOTE: Volume 7 will be offered in a future issue of PREVIEWS.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 10.99

VAMPIRE DORMITORY GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222242

(W) Ema Toyama (A) Ema Toyama

"I'll do it! I'll become your thrall!" A crossdressing girl and an otaku vampire find themselves entangled in a dangerous relationship. Don't miss this heart-pounding romance from the award-winning Ema Toyama, perfect for fans of Crimson Spell, Black Bird, and He's My Only Vampire!

Mito, who has no family to rely on, lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka, an otaku vampire who's only interested in 2-D girls, saves her from a perilous situation and makes her an offer: become his subservient thrall from which he can feed whenever he wants, and she can live with him-in the boys' dorm. Because her very existence depends on her secret not being found out, every day is a new danger-to say nothing of that vampire! Meanwhile, Ruka, not knowing Mito's a girl, dotes on her night and day in an attempt to ripen her "disgusting male blood," but when real feelings develop…this dangerous romance between a crossdressing girl and an obsessive vampire begins!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 10.99

WANDANCE GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222243

(W) Coffee (A) Coffee

Kaboku has always just gone with the flow, marching in step to the drumbeat of the expectations of those around him: parents, school, plans for the future. It feels predictable, safe, and… empty. But one night, Kaboku's at school late, and he happens on a girl alone, moving wildly, turning a blank space of concrete into a canvas. This is Hikari Wanda, a member of the hip-hop dance club. Kaboku is immediately smitten, but the road to stepping out of his shell is a long one. The club is almost entirely girls, and they're all, well, way better than him. What's ahead is unknown, and that's terrifying, but it also means, for the first time in Kaboku's life… a taste of freedom.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 12.99

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222244

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan-he really sucks!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

WISTORIA WAND & SWORD GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222245

(W) Fujino Omori (A / CA) Toshi Aoi

The new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Will Serfort dreams of keeping his promise to a childhood friend by becoming a Magia Vander, one of the mighty magicians who sit atop the Wizard's Tower. However, he is unable to cast even the simplest of spells, leaving him to fight dungeon monsters to earn credits at Regarden Magical Academy. As if that weren't enough, he finds himself putting his sword skills to the test against a bullying professor!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

WITCH AND BEAST GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222246

(W) Kousuke Satake (A) Kousuke Satake

Ashaf: a soft-spoken man with delicate features, a coffin strapped to his back, and an entourage of black crows. Guideau: a feral, violent girl with long fangs and the eyes of a beast. This ominous pair appear one day in a town in thrall to a witch – a ruler with magic coursing through her tattooed body, who has convinced the townsfolk she's their hero. But Ashaf and Guideau know better. They live by one creed: "Wherever a witch oes, only curses and disasters follow." They have scores to settle, and they won't hesitate to remove anyone in their way, be it angry mob or army garrison.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 12.99

WITCH AND BEAST GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222247

(W) Kousuke Satake (A) Kousuke Satake

shaf: a soft-spoken man with delicate features, a coffin strapped to his back, and an entourage of black crows. Guideau: a feral, violent girl with long fangs and the eyes of a beast. This ominous pair appear one day in a town in thrall to a witch – a ruler with magic coursing through her tattooed body, who has convinced the townsfolk she's their hero. But Ashaf and Guideau know better. They live by one creed: "Wherever a witch goes, only curses and disasters follow." They have scores to settle, and they won't hesitate to remove anyone in their way, be it angry mob or army garrison.

A dark fairytale set in a steampunk world of magic and monsters, The Witch and the Beast will entice and entrap manga readers looking for their next fantasy action fix!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

WITCH HAT ATELIER GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222248

(W) Karmome Shirahama (A / CA) Karmome Shirahama

As the new trial comes to an end, one of Coco's rewards from Beldaruit the Wise is the story of Qifrey's past and how he came to desire the mysteries of magic. Feeling a connection with her own desire to save her mother, Coco departs for the source of all answers: the Tower of Tomes. But it is a perilous journey to make on her own, and the secrets held within could sway even the most virtuous of witches.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

YURI IS MY JOB GN VOL 10 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN222249

(W) Miman (A / CA) Miman

Hime is a picture-perfect high school princess-she's admired by all and never trips up! So when she accidentally injures a café manager named Mai, she's willing to cover some shifts to keep her facade intact. To Hime's surprise, the café is themed after a private school where the all-female staff always puts on their best act for their loyal customers. However, under the guidance of the most graceful girl there, Hime can't help but blush and blunder! Beneath all the frills and laughter, Hime feels tension brewing as she finds out more about her new job and her budding feelings.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

AVANTE GARDE YUMEKO GN (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN222373

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

From Shuzo Oshimi, the creator of Blood on the Tracks, The Flowers of Evil, and Happiness. I just want to see it! High schooler Yumeko is your ordinary high school girl except she's obsessed with seeing the male body part in real life. Determined, Yumeko decides to join the art club at school.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.95

BLOOD ON TRACKS GN VOL 12 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN222374

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

Ordinary middle school student Seiichi Osabe receives love and care from his mother Seiko. Until one summer an incident changes the family dynamic forever. This is a story of a mother's love that has gone too far.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.95

DONT TOY WITH ME MISS NAGATORO GN VOL 12

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN222375

(W) Nanashi (A / CA) Nanashi

Nagatoro is a cute freshman in high school who loves to toy with her senior classmate (Senpai). Even though Nagatoro tricks Senpai, makes him cry, and teases him, the two of them are hardly ever apart. Do the two of them really like each other as friends? Or are they toying with the idea that they can be something more?

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 12.95

MISS MIYAZEN WOULD LOVE TO GET CLOSER TO YOU GN VOL 02

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN222376

(W) Taka Aki (A / CA) Taka Aki

Sakura Miyazen and Shota Matsubayashi are two classmates that are polar opposites: Miyazen, the high-class pretty girl, and Matsubayashi, the scary-looking delinquent guy. Oblivious to each other's feelings, they actually want to get to know each other but can't seem to communicate properly!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.95

AN OLDER GUYS VR FIRST LOVE GN (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN222377

(W) Tomoko Boryoku (A / CA) Tomoko Boryoku

Naoki is an older guy, 40 years old to be exact, lives a mundane single life in the real world but enjoys venturing into the VR world as a female avatar. One day in the VR world he meets a young happy-go-lucky girl named Honami, whom he slowly becomes attracted to… But who is the real Honami and what will become of their relationship?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 12.95

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, kodansha, Solicits