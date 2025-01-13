Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geiger, Ghost Machine

Ashley Arden, The Glowing Woman From Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Geiger

Ashley Arden, The Glowing Woman from Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's Geiger from Ghost Machine, takes the lead (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ashley Arden, the Glowing Woman, debuts in Geiger #10, tying back to Geiger's early radioactive days.

Ashley, rumored to cure Geiger's condition, meets heroes with suspicion akin to Geiger’s first appearance.

Geiger #11-13 covers tease escalating conflict and reveal more about the shared Unnamed universe.

Ghost Machine's creator collective, including Johns and Frank, expands its Image Comics universe.

Last week's new release saw co-creators Geoff Johns and Gary Frank introduce Geiger fans to the previously mentioned Ashley Arden, aka 'The Glowing Woman', who will tie back to Tariq Geiger's earliest days after becoming The Glowing Man in the world of The Unnamed.

Teased since the start of the Geiger ongoing series, Ashley "Ash" Arden, who was purported to have a cure for the same radioactive condition ravaging Geiger's body, finally made her first appearance in last week's Geiger #10 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank. In a moment reminiscent of Geiger's own debut in Geiger #1, a hooded Arden greets our heroes with suspicion.

"Ashley's story is just beginning," said Johns. "Gary and I can't wait to finally show fans who the Glowing Woman is, what drives her as a character, and what her powers, abilities, and mission mean for Tariq." Now that Ashley has made her presence known to Geiger, Nate the Nuclear Knight, and the newest addition to their band of travelers, Junkyard Joe, Ghost Machine and Image Comics are releasing the covers for Geiger #11 (on sale Wednesday, February 12), Geiger #12 (on sale Wednesday, March 12) and Geiger #13 (on sale Wednesday, April 9) by Frank and colorist Brad Anderson. "These images begin to tease the growing escalation between Geiger and Ash," said Frank. "This is an explosive arc, and it'll profoundly change Geiger and his relationships with Nate and the world around them." Look for her to have a profound effect on Geiger's post-nuclear-war world going forward.

The next issue in Geiger's ongoing adventures (Geiger #11) has a Final Order Cutoff deadline for comic shop retailers on Monday, January 20—retailers are encouraged to double-check their orders and adjust as needed to meet reader demand. "Gary and I have found another gear on this book and we're not going to let up," continued Johns. "The story from here is only going to get bigger and reveal more of the connection between Geiger, Junkyard Joe, Redcoat, The Northerner, and other new characters within The Unnamed shared universe we're introducing soon. We can't wait to show them to you."

Ghost Machine's creator collective published through Image Comics founded by Brad Anderson, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Rob Leigh, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg, Peter J. Tomasi, and Maytal Zchut. All of Ghost Machine's creators jointly own and run the company, sharing in all of Ghost Machine's publishing, media, merchandising and licensing. Each creator is exclusive to the company for their comic book work after completing projects already committed to. And inkers Andrew Currie and Danny Miki have recently joined, also on an exclusive basis.

