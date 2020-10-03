Ashley Robin Franklin's YA Graphic Novel 'Hills Of Estrella Roja'

Ashley Robin Franklin is a queer cartoonist and illustrator living in Austin, Texas, after growing up in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley where she attended the University of Texas Pan-American. She majored in English literature with an emphasis in Creative Writing, and minored in Studio Art. She has been creating short comics with the New Yorker, the Nib, Pome magazine, and Pome press and her latest comic, One Million Tiny Fires, is out now from Silver Sprocket. Making sweet and spooky comics with horror and fantasy elements, YA comics, and autobiographical stories, she now has a YA graphic novel, The Hills of Estrella Roja, coming from HMH in 2023.

A mysterious email lures Kat to a small Texas town to investigate the strange red lights that float above its hills for her paranormal podcast, where she meets and crushes on Mari, a girl with family secrets connected to the lights.

Ashley describes it as a "spooky queer YA graphic novel". Picked up by Lily Kessinger at HMH, Franklin was represented by Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary Agency who brokered the deal for world rights.

HMH – or Houghton Mifflin Harcourt – is a publisher based in Boston's Financial District of textbooks, instructional technology materials, assessments, reference works, and fiction and non-fiction for both young readers and adults. They also have an extensive graphic novel line.

Maria Vicente is a senior literary agent at P.S. Literary, specializing in children's fiction and non-fiction projects for readers of all ages. As an editorial agent, she provides support to clients through all stages of the writing and publication process. Her publishing career began as an intern with Bree Ogden at D4EO Literary Agency, and she also interned at P.S. Literary before joining the agency as an associate agent. Maria holds a B.A. in English Literature from Carleton University and a B.Ed. from the University of Western Ontario.