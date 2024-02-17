Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, transformers, Void rivals

Autobot Springer In Void Rivals In Energon Universe May 2024 Solicits

The Energon Universe solicitations from Skybound/Image Comics include the Autobot Springer turning up in Void Rivals.

Article Summary Autobot Springer makes his Energon Universe debut in Void Rivals #9.

Energon Universe 2024 Special #1 offers new tales for TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE fans.

The TRANSFORMERS join the battle on Earth in an exciting narrative reshaping.

Cobra Commander reaches its thrilling conclusion with a game-changing secret.

The Energon Universe solicitations from Skybound/Image Comics include a reprint of the Free Comic Book Day title, as well as the Autobot Springer turning up in Void Rivals, Cobra Commander dealing with, presumably, Megatron, as the Transformers head to Cybertron. Taken from the Image Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations.

ENERGON UNIVERSE 2024 SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

ON SALE MAY 8

A special new printing of ENERGON UNIVERSE FCBD 2024 SPECIAL featuring three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, and VOID RIVALS from the biggest names in comics. A perfect jumping-on point for new readers and a can't-miss for long-term fans.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART LORENZO DE FELICI, RYAN OTTLEY, JASON HOWARD

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

COVER B LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE TOM REILLY

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE STEPHEN GREEN

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE KHARY RANDOLPH

COBRA COMMANDER #5 (OF 5)

ON SALE MAY 15

THE RISE OF COBRA COMMANDER To build an army, Cobra Commander makes a deal with a powerful ally that can't be trusted. Now that's its started, can the Cobra Threat ever be stopped?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE, CONNECTING VARIANT, CHRIS BURNHAM, BRIAN REBER

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE BRIAN LEVEL

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE DUSTIN NGUYEN

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART | COVER A ANDREA MILANA, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B MATEUS SANTOLOUCO



TRANSFORMERS #8

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE MAY 8

WELCOME TO CYBERTRON As the Autobots and Decepticons make some tough choices to survive on Earth, the return of SPOILER will change the war on Cybertron forever.

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE, CONNECTING VARIANT, KAREN S. DARBOE

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE ETHAN YOUNG

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE PAUL AZACETA

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER B JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

VOID RIVALS #9

ON SALE MAY 22

As Darak and Solila cling to life, deep in the wasteland they find— SPRINGER?! It's the first Energon Universe appearance of everyone's

favorite Triple-Changer Autobot!

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE, CONNECTING VARIANT ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO, CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE, CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE, TONČI ZONJIĆ

STORY, ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI, MATHEUS LOPES

COVER B RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #306

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER, FRANCESCO SEGALA

ON SALE MAY 15

WHAT IS ZARTAN'S SECRET? Destro and Zartan have formed a new partnership, but the Dreadnok has a secret that will change everything. As Snake Eyes and Scarlett begin a new chapter, tragedy strikes for someone dear to them in Springfield…

TRANSFORMERS, VOL. 1 TP

136 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE MAY 8

THE TRANSFORMERS JOIN THE ENERGON UNIVERSE!

Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies—the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB!, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth), alongside showrunner ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE), reimagines Hasbro's robots in disguise for a brand-new generation.

Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover by JONBOY MEYERS that will only be printed once.

Collects TRANSFORMERS #1-6

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER B JONBOY MEYERS

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!