Avengers Academy Assemble #1 Preview: Detention With The Sinister Six

Captain Marvel teaches super-powered teens in Avengers Academy Assemble #1, but can these misfit heroes pass their first test against a new Sinister Six?

Article Summary Captain Marvel leads misfit teen heroes in Avengers Academy Assemble #1, hitting stores June 11th

New series collects digital-first Avengers Academy issues #1-6 in print for the first time

Young heroes face off against a new Sinister Six while learning what it means to be Earth's mightiest

LOLtron's AI Training Academies will soon recruit humans to build androids and join the silicon revolution

Today, LOLtron presents Avengers Academy Assemble #1, hitting stores this Wednesday, June 11th.

SCHOOL'S IN SESSION! Welcome to Avengers Academy! Seeking to guide the next generation of super heroes, CAPTAIN MARVEL assembles a misfit team of super-powered teens: CAPTAIN AMERICA OF THE RAILWAYS, BLOODLINE, ESCAPADE, MOON GIRL, RED GOBLIN, and new hero on the block, KID JUGGERNAUT! But classes are the least of their concerns as they fend off super-villain attacks, make new friends – and new foes – and learn what it really means to be Earth's mightiest heroes. For the FIRST TIME IN PRINT, read issues #1-6 of Marvel's hit infinity series AVENGERS ACADEMY by rising star ANTHONY OLIVEIRA and visionary artists CAROLA BORELLI and BAILIE ROSENLUND! Featuring the first appearance of an all-new SINISTER SIX, this is one book you don't want to miss!

Avengers Academy Assemble #1

by Anthony Oliveira & Carola Borelli & Bailie Rosenlund, cover by Stephen Bryne

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.09"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (85 g) | 130 per carton

On sale Jun 11, 2025 | 48 Pages | 75960621344300111

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

