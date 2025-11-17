Posted in: Comics | Tagged: avery hill, harrogate, Mercer Gallery, thought bubble

Avery Hill at The Mercer Gallery in Harrogate for Thought Bubble

Avery Hill at The Mercer Gallery in Harrogate for Thought Bubble... and until April 2026

Article Summary Avery Hill graphic novel exhibition runs at Mercer Gallery, Harrogate, until April 2026—free entry!

Features original artwork, finished books, and exclusive video interviews with top Avery Hill creators.

Exhibition offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative and production process of making comics.

Includes interactive art installations and games, celebrating leading names in UK indie comics.

Avery Hill is a publishing company based in South London that has brought forth a number of graphic novels that have launched and consolidated comic book literary careers across the world, grabbing a bunch of Eisners and other awards along the way. From Tillie Walden to Zoe Thorogood to Tom Humberstone, Avery Hill has not so much punched above its weight, but into orbit around its planetary mass. And at Harrogate, launched for Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival, is a gallery of original art from their graphic novels, as well as the work itself, with video interviews. I walked around the launch night for Thought Bubble and took a little video while I did for YouTube and TikTok. Titled "Vision And Labour: Making Comics", it highlights both aspects really well, both the inspiration and creativity that goes into graphic novels, as well as the back-breaking work to get it over the finish line. The exhibition is running until April 2026, and it's free. So if you are in town, you simply have no excuse. I also noticed it was being advertised in Harrogate's only comic book store, Destination Venus, under the stairs of Everyman Cinema near the train station. If you are visiting one, you should really visit the other as well… Avery Hill says;

"Entry is free, and there's so much to see! The exhibition offers a fascinating glimpse into the work of leading comic artists, and an important snapshot of the UK comics landscape over the past decade. On display in the exhibition will be original artwork by sixteen diverse Avery Hill artists, shown alongside the finished books. The exhibition will offer insights into the creative process of making comics, and the different working practices of each artist, including video footage of the creators at work. There will be photo opportunities with life size recreations of some of the book covers, and an interactive game designed by artist George Wylesol. The various design elements pulling it all together are by comics artist Kristyna Baczynski who has created infographics, including a description of the various stages of journey from the original idea of the creator to the finished physical book. Visitors will come away with an appreciation of the talent and vision of the creators and a new understanding of the labour involved in creating the art and making the finished book!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!