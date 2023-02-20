AWA Finally Publish Queer Gatsby Graphic Novel in May 2023 Solicits Jeremy Holt, Felipe Cunha and Dearbhla Kelly graphic retelling of The Great Gatsby as Gatsby, reimagined "as an LGBTQ-tinged, multicultural thriller for the Internet age"

Jeremy Holt, Felipe Cunha and Dearbhla Kelly graphic retelling of The Great Gatsby as Gatsby, reimagined "as an LGBTQ-tinged, multicultural thriller for the Internet age" was meant to be published last November by AWA and revived considerable publicity from the likes of The Advocate at the time. However, for reasons not give, all solicited issues of the series were cancelled. Now, in their May 2023 solicits and solicitations, AWA will be publishing the full eight issue series as a complete graphic novel, rather than serialise it, as seen below..

GATSBY GN (MR)

AWA

(W) Jeremy Holt (A) Felipe Cunha, Dearbhla Kelly (CA) Rahzzah

When middle-class Singaporean student Lu Zhao is invited to spend a summer on Long Island with his rich cousin, Tommy, before attending Columbia University in the fall, his assimilation into the opulent American lifestyle straps him into a collision course fueled by designer drugs, sex, deceit, and murder. Set in present-day Long Island, GATSBY reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel as an LGBTQ-tinged, multicultural thriller for the Internet age.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

BLACK TAPE #4 (OF 4) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

AWA

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Dalibor Talajic (CA) Dan Panosian

Jack King was a rock'n'roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack's final, unreleased album – a heavy metal masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell. In this action-packed conclusion, Cindy fights for her life and the secrets of the Black Tape are revealed.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

RED ZONE #3 (OF 4) (MR)

AWA

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Mike Deodato, Lee Loughridge (CA) Razzah

Randall Crane, an unassuming American professor of Russian and Slavic Studies at NYU, is called in by the US government for a secret international mission back to Russia, where his long-buried secrets come to light. When his support team of commandos is ambushed and killed, it's up to Randall to fight his way out of Russia using his "particular set of skills."

In Shops: May 17, 2023

