Posted in: AWA, Comics | Tagged: fcbd, fred van lente, free comic book day, mike deodato jr, oz

AWA Previews Ultimate Oz Vol 2 For Free Comic Book Day 2026

AWA previews Ultimate Oz Vol 2: Into The Outerlands by Fred Van Lente and Mike Deodato Jr for Free Comic Book Day 2026

Article Summary AWA reveals a Free Comic Book Day 2026 preview for Ultimate Oz Vol 2: Into The Outerlands.

Fred Van Lente and Larry King take over writing, with art by Mike Deodato Jr. in this new installment.

Dorothy and Ozma face new dangers, ancient evils, and must unite to save the fate of Oz itself.

Free copies of the Ultimate Oz Universe preview will be given away at comic shops on May 2, 2026.

AWA has kept its Free Comic Book Day 2026 cards close to its chest, but with FOC upon us, it is revealed as a preview of the second of their Ultimate Oz Universe titles, Volume 2, Into The Outerlands, with Fred Van Lente replacing Cullen Bunn, co-written with Larry King and drawn by Mike Deodato Jr. Who seemed to cause quite a fuss with Volume 1: The Lost Lands.

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 – AWA SNEAK PREVIEW OF ULTIMATE OZ UNIVERSE INTO THE OUTERLANDS (NET)

(W/A/CA) TBA

Washed ashore on the wild coast of Outer Oz, Dorothy is swept into danger once again. With new companions at her side she must confront Princess Langwidere, the cruel ruler of Castle Ev. Can Tik-Tok the clockwork man, the wandering Shaggy Man, and the plucky hen Billina help Dorothy stop a tyrant before Oz loses yet another corner to darkness? Meanwhile, in the Emerald City, Princess Ozma barely has time to master her newly awakened magic before Glinda the Good sends her on a perilous mission. Crossing the Deadly Desert toward Fire Island, Ozma is joined by trusted friends — Scarecrow, Lion, and the Tin Woodman — but defeating Blaze, the Nome King's fiery usurper, will demand more than courage. Ozma must uncover the deeper power within herself before it's too late. Separated by distance and danger, Dorothy and Ozma face different foes but their struggles are bound together by the fate of Oz itself. As ancient evils rise and kingdoms tremble, two heroines must grow into their destinies, proving that hope, bravery, and friendship may be the strongest magic of all.

The Ultimate Oz Universe titles, Volume 2, Into The Outerlands preview comic book will be given away free by participating comic stores on Saturday, the 2nd of May, for Free Comic Book Day.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!