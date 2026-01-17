David Aja, Cover Artist of Mike Deodato's Ultimate Oz, Joins A.I. Talk

Posted in: AWA, Comics | Tagged: ai, david aja, elton john, mike deodato, oz

Article Summary David Aja exits Ultimate Oz after alleging AI-generated art in Mike Deodato's interiors, despite contract terms.

Fans and artists compare inconsistent panels, noting odd hands, faces, and style shifts suggestive of AI use.

Mike Deodato denies any use of AI, stating all artwork was drawn by hand and sharing process videos online.

Debate over Deodato's work history, studio system, and his evolving style fuels ongoing comics community controversy.

Comic book creator David Aja posts to social media, "Recently I did a cover and when I saw interiors there was plenty of AI (covers are done before final art). Artist has denied it, publisher has denied it, but you cannot lie to me with this crap, I can obviously recognize AI art because it is my job. Obviously, I'm out of the project… As asked, yes, there was actually a clause for not using AI in any part of the book in the contract. And no, I'm not gonna say it was the Oz book. Each time you use GenAI, god kills a kitten." It was the Oz book, though. Ultimate Oz Universe: The Lost Lands, written by Cullen Bunn and Larry King (not that one), drawn by Mike Deodato Jr, with a foreword from Elton John (that one), crowdfunded on Kickstarter and published by AWA, with a cover by David Aja.

Artist Sean Northridge, who backed the work on Kickstarter, had previously posted a string of scanned comparisons of panels that allege the use of AI, the evidence being the same character, scene or background differing widely in style and composition from panel to panel, as well as differently-fingered hands and fingered toes, distorted lettering and braces that merge into shirts. Comics artist Daniel Williamson found more alleged AI use.

While artist and designer Valentino Valdez found something more traditional, a comparison between one character and the work of Skottie Young…

Now Mike Deodato has a long history of changing his own style radically to suit a project or to reflect industry trends. He is also unabashed about using photo-reference, casting characters as famous actors, notably Tommy Lee Jones as Norman Osborne in Thunderbolts as well as a few "separated at births" along the way. He also is known for running a studio with other artists working under him, as well as being an early adopter in moving to digital art . I approached Deodato for comment, not in a judgement fashion, but wondering if he had approached A.I. as the latest way to create work, whatever the concerns of others. But in response Mike Deodato was adamant and told me "I am not using ai, Rich. I guess people will always talk sh-t even with videos of me drawing the very book from scratch.". When asked to comment on the specific comparison of panels, he said, "I appreciate you reaching out and your kind words. Still, I've already said everything I have to say on this matter, and I don't feel the need to defend myself against something I did not do." AWA did not respond to enquiries. Mike Deodato has posted work in progress for the graphic novel, but none for these specific panels. You can see such videos below, and on one of them he states;

"Art is not a prompt.

Art is something else.

To make art, you have to feel.

You have to live, to experience things, to carry memories and emotions that end up finding their way into every single stroke. That's something no machine can replicate. AI can simulate images, but it can't experience life – and art comes from experience.

A piece of art is always unique because each artist is unique. Different stories, different scars, different loves, different joys. Talent alone isn't enough. It takes soul. It takes love for the craft. It takes dedication – endless hours of drawing, erasing, redoing, improving – not because it's an obligation, but because it's a calling. We do it because we need to do it.

Art isn't something separate from who I am.

I don't just make art – I am an artist. It's part of my life, part of how I exist in the world.

When I draw a character laughing, I find myself laughing too.

Sometimes I catch my own face mimicking the expression I'm putting on the page. Time disappears. Lunch is forgotten. Hours pass unnoticed, because I'm living inside the scene.

This is Shaggy Man, from Ultimate Oz, born from lines, memory, emotion, and the pure pleasure of drawing every single stroke"

Fellow creator Gary Erskine had another explanation, saying, "There's such an inconsistency with Mike Deodato's artwork with varying inking styles and compositional choices that I would not be surprised if he has a studio system or students working for him. The output is scattershot and prolific. The Scarecrow and Tin Man designs are a red flag, for sure." Sean Northridge asked for a refund, but received no response, getting the book instead. He is currently trying to return it for a refund.

