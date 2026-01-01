Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #5, bruce wayne

Baby Driver And Child Protective Services In Batman #5 (Spoilers)

Batman #5 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez is published next week by DC Comics. But as social media demonstrates, plenty of comic book stores seem to be selling it early. It's a book in demand, was the best-selling monthly title for its launch issue of 2025, and with issue 5 we have Bruce Wayne on a date, the first appearance of Ojo, no longer called Lady Death Man over… issues. And Jorge Jimenez basically giving us a manga Edgar Wright… and all without wearing the Batsuit.

Not just running over the ninja samurai assassins targeting his date, Arkham Tower psychiatrist and inventor of a device to cure supercriminality, Doctor Zeller….

…showing that as well as not needing the Batsuit or batarangs to be a bat-bad ass, he doesn't need the Batmobile either. Just watch a lot of Baby Driver. The only suit he needs is the one from Savile Row.

…and both of them with their own reasons to take Dr Zeller out with the trash…and talking of that manga influence.

That'll get the kids onside, right? All he needs to be now is reincarnated as something. You know, again. And while he may not wear the suit, the same can't be said of his kids…

Ojo it is then. Leave Lady Death Mn with the lawyers and hey, kid, ixnay on the arther-fay, okay? There are dates present, Bruce isn't going to want to explain that kind of child endangerment to the social services that Dr Zeller presumably has contacts with…. Yeah, he;s going to have to explain this one, isn't he? Batman #5 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez is published next week by DC Comics.

Batman #5 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez

A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller—it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as The Ojo!

