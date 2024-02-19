Bad Boy Lex Luther Spoilers In The DC Universe

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: godzilla, lex luthor

Lex Luthor is trying to be a good man again. In his own special way, that is. But Superman #8 brings up some of his older plans...

Lex Luthor is trying to be a good man again. In his own special way, that is, which has included poisoning the entire world so that if they realise that Superman and Clark Kent are the same person, they will die. Handing himself over to prison. And handing over his entire operation to Superman to be run as he seems fit. Which has also exposed Superman to all the supervillains that Lex Luthor has fought on a regular basis, but not enough to make a fuss over, or the front page of the Daily Planet. Like Dr Pharm and Graft in tomorrow's Superman #8 who have a plan to kill off… well… everyone.

I mean, it wasn't originally their plan. Because Pharm and Graft, it seems, had quite the unrevealed history with Luthor, back when he had hair…

Genocidal Lex Luthor? Could be worse, he could be back in his super suit.

An even more super suit…

It's Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong and Lex Luthor has got a Mechagodzilla!

