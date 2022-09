Bad Idea Comics Challenges Critics to Stop Them at New York Comic-Con

All day, Bad Idea Comics has been revealing details of Bad Idea Two Part One, a bunch of new comic books launching in late 2022 and early 2023 in a number of different formats, ongoing series, mini-series, one-shots and weekly comics. And even as retailers tell me they are getting lots of calls about the new Bad Idea Comics, some people are bad-mouthing them, of course, for their tricksy marketing ways, And probably for overloading the Queen with excitement, so she popped her clogs. Well, they have just issued the following challenge for New York Comic-Con 2022.

Stating "BAD IDEA TWO Revealed! — Can You Stop BAD IDEA? See you in New York!" And oh look they are using Kickstarter colours. Coincidence?

Here are the books they have announced already so far.

*** BURNING MAN #1 ***

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Color Art by ANDREW DALHOUSE

Cover by ADAM POLLINA

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

POSSIBLY INFINITE | POTENTIALLY ENDLESS

$9.99 EACH | 40 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING December 28, 2022

SUPERNATURAL HORROR, CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE, MYSTERY, SUSPENSE

*** ORC ISLAND #1 ***

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by ALBERTO PONTICELLI

Color Art by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

Cover by LEWIS LaROSA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FOUR ISSUES | WEEKLY!

$7.99 EACH | 48 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING November 2, 2022

DARK FANTASY, HEIST, ADVENTURE

*** WEREWOLF x SOCIETY OF FEARLESS FRONTIERSMEN ***

WEREWOLF

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Art by ROBERT GILL

SOCIETY OF FEARLESS FRONTIERSMEN

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by TOMAS GIORELLO

Color Art by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Cover by LEWIS LAROSA with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

A BELLY-BURSTING DOUBLE-SHOT WITH A SECRET

$9.99 | 64 PGS. (SQUAREBOUND) | NO ADS | ON SALE December 21, 2022

SUPERNATURAL, SURVIVAL HORROR, THRILLER

*** THE FINDER ***

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by TOMAS GIORELLO

Color Art by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Cover by CHRIS JOHNSON & ANDREW DALHOUSE

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

A ONE-SHOT GUARANTEED TO SHOCK

$7.99 | 40 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE February 1, 2023

SUPER-HERO, HORROR, SCI-FI, ESPIONAGE

*** ESCAPE FROM WYOMING #1 ***

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art, Colors & Letters by JORGE MONLONGO

Cover by TOM FOWLER

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY

$7.99 EACH | 48 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING November 2, 2022

SCI-FI, WESTERN, ACTION COMEDY

*** THE ENDS #1 ***

Written by DAVID LAPHAM & MARIA LAPHAM

Art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by LEWIS LaROSA & MAT LOPES

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

THREE ISSUES | WEEKLY!

IN GLORIOUS BLACK AND WHITE

$7.99 EACH | 40 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING January 11, 2023

WAR, DRAMA, THRILLER, ROMANCE