Werewolf & Society Of Fearless Frontiersmen, A Doubly Bad Idea

Bad Idea started off their Bad Idea Two: Part One announcements with a bunch of comic book announcements, with They're All Terrible, The Ends, Escape from Wyoming and now a double feature, the previously-published-via-First-Pin-redemption Werewolf by Peter Milligan and Robert Gill, accompanied by Society Of Fearless Frontiersmen by Robert Venditti and Tomas Giorello. And we get our first look right here. Informed Pre-orders can be taken from one of Bad Idea's 200+ destination stores from today.

*** WEREWOLF x SOCIETY OF FEARLESS FRONTIERSMEN ***

WEREWOLF

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Art by ROBERT GILL

SOCIETY OF FEARLESS FRONTIERSMEN

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by TOMAS GIORELLO

Color Art by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Cover by LEWIS LAROSA with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

A BELLY-BURSTING DOUBLE-SHOT WITH A SECRET

$9.99 | 64 PGS. (SQUAREBOUND) | NO ADS | ON SALE December 21, 2022

SUPERNATURAL, SURVIVAL HORROR, THRILLER

Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Last year they announced that they were ceasing publishing operations. The last official word from Bad Idea was, "Bad Idea is over, as we know it." We knew that was a lie. And now here is the truth. More books are being revealed through the day and into the evening on this schedule. Bleeding Cool will try to keep up.

Despite announcing they were closing down,. Bad Idea has put out a surprising amount of comic books in that period, including Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree and Bunsen Beaver 2 And The Further Adventures Of His Pal Tree, invisible comic book Conceptiual Funnies the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive comic Sacred Heart, as well as hiring new staff. Keep checking back or using te tag below to keep up with this sort of thing.