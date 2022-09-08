The Ends by David & Maria Lapham, A Weekly Bad Idea For 2023

It might be a Bad Idea to start off a bunch of comic book announcements with one called They're All Terrible and then follow with one called The Ends. The blind pre-orders for Bad Idea Comics to qualify for… a sticker… are done. Now you get to see what the seven new books from Bad Idea Two: Part One are. And it seems that, with the second, we have a three-issue series, one issue a week, beginning on the 14th of January with The Ends #1 by David Lapham and Maria Lapham, a tale of World War II and its effects on culture and society, decades later, in war, drama, thriller and romance. And we get our first look right here. Informed Pre-orders can be taken from one of Bad Idea's 200+ destination stores from today.

*** THE ENDS #1 ***

Written by DAVID LAPHAM & MARIA LAPHAM

Art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by LEWIS LaROSA & MAT LOPES

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

THREE ISSUES | WEEKLY!

IN GLORIOUS BLACK AND WHITE

$7.99 EACH | 40 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING January 11, 2023

WAR, DRAMA, THRILLER, ROMANCE

Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Last year they announced that they were ceasing publishing operations. The last official word from Bad Idea was, "Bad Idea is over, as we know it." We knew that was a lie. And now here is the truth. More books being revealed through the day and into the evening on this schedule. Bleeding Cool will try to keep up.

Despite announcing they were closing down,. Bad Idea has put out a surprising amount of comic books in that period, including Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree and Bunsen Beaver 2 And The Further Adventures Of His Pal Tree, invisible comic book Conceptiual Funnies the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive comic Sacred Heart, as well as hiring new staff. Keep checking back or using te tag below to keep up with this sort of thing.