Orc Island by Joshua Dysart & Alberto Pontocelli Is A Weekly Bad Idea

Bad Idea started off their Bad Idea Two: Part One announcements with a bunch of comic book announcements, with They're All Terrible, The Ends, Escape from Wyoming, The Finder, Werewolf & Society Of Fearless Frontiersmen and now Orc Island, a four-issue weekly dark fantasy heist comic starting on the 2nd of November, by Joshua Dysart, Alberto Pontocelli and Matt Hollingsworth. And we get our first look right here. Informed Pre-orders can be taken from one of Bad Idea's 200+ destination stores from today.

*** ORC ISLAND #1 ***

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by ALBERTO PONTICELLI

Color Art by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

Cover by LEWIS LaROSA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FOUR ISSUES | WEEKLY!

$7.99 EACH | 48 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING November 2, 2022

DARK FANTASY, HEIST, ADVENTURE

Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Last year they announced that they were ceasing publishing operations. The last official word from Bad Idea was, "Bad Idea is over, as we know it." We knew that was a lie. And now here is the truth. More books are being revealed through the day and into the evening on this schedule. Bleeding Cool will try to keep up.

Despite announcing they were closing down,. Bad Idea has put out a surprising amount of comic books in that period, including Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree and Bunsen Beaver 2 And The Further Adventures Of His Pal Tree, invisible comic book Conceptiual Funnies the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive comic Sacred Heart, as well as hiring new staff. Keep checking back or using te tag below to keep up with this sort of thing.