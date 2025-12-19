Bad Idea Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits – Ordained, Ends, Save Now

Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: Ordained, the ends

Bad Idea Comics' Full March 2026 Solicits From Ordained To The Ends to Save Now

Bad Idea Comics' March 2026 solicitations include the conclusion to Ordained, the brutal crime thriller that will be adapted into a movie starring Colin Farrell. David and Maria Lapham's acclaimed The Ends finally arrives in a full-colour trade paperback collection, bringing the gripping 1985 tale of forbidden love, family bigotry, and ageing WWII vets standing against a neo-Nazi invasion to a wider audience. Retailers can unlock signed bookplates by David Lapham with orders of 10 copies…

ORDAINED #3

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Trevor Hairsine

Colors by Dave Stewart

Cover A by Jorge Fornés

Cover B by Charlie Adlard

Cover C by Alex Maleev

Variant Cover by David Lapham

Variant Cover by Jelena Kevic Djurdjevic

On Sale MARCH 25 | 32 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

New York Times bestselling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, PLANET DEATH) and powerhouse artist Trevor Hairsine (DCEASED, X-MEN) light the fuse to the explosive finale of their no-holds-barred, action spectacle. Betrayed by the men he thought he could trust, Father Roy is left bloodied and grieving the innocents caught in the crossfire of an attempted hit. Now, he's on the hunt for the one man who can put an end to the bloodshed–and the one soul he's desperate to save, Cormac Byrne. But Byrne has no intention of being saved. Instead, he unleashes his most lethal asset–the ruthless, blue-collar butcher known only as THE MACHINE. Cornered by his deadliest enemy yet and confronted with the vow he swore never to break, Father Roy must decide how far he's willing to go to save a man who wants him dead. Can Roy save Byrne's soul without sacrificing his own? SOON TO BE A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE STARRING COLIN FARRELL!

ORDAINED #1 THIRD PRINTING VAR

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Trevor Hairsine

Colors by Dave Stewart

Cover by Jorge Fornés

Variant Cover by Arturo Lozzi

On Sale February 11 | 48 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+ 1:20 VARIANT BY ARTURO LOZZI #

New York Times best-selling author Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, PLANET DEATH) joins forces with powerhouse artist Trevor Hairsine (DCEASED, X-MEN) and ten-time Eisner Awardwinning colorist Dave Stewart (HELLBOY, STAR WARS) to deliver a brutal, no-holds-barred action comic that will leave you breathless. Father Royston Craig became a priest late in life but he's determined to make up for lost time. Along with his regular duties at his St. Louis church, he also performs the prayers of the last rites to patients on their deathbeds at the nearby hospital. One day, he's called to give these sacraments to Cormac Byrne, who doctors say won't last the night. Byrne, like many others, has turned to God only at the end; he hasn't been to church in decades. Father Roy is eager to hear his confession, but what starts as petty crime from a lifetime ago quickly becomes a horrifying litany of gangland violence and killings. Cormac Byrne is no ordinary man. He is, in fact, the head of the Irish mafia. God offers forgiveness to all who truly repent, and Father Roy completes his task by absolving Byrne of his mortal sins, leaving the man to die at peace… …until the next morning. When Byrne makes a miraculous medical recovery. No longer at death's door, Byrne is quick to return to his old ways. It's business as usual and he's got loose ends to tie up. First things first: KILL THE PRIEST who now knows where all the bodies are buried. But Father Roy's collar wasn't always white, and Byrne is going to learn the hard way that Father Royston Craig was once Chief Petty Officer Royston Craig, a former Navy SEAL who found his faith in the midst of battle. Now Father Roy must face vicious gangsters, corrupt cops, and his own inner demons if he is to survive. And while he will be forced to tap into a violent skill set he thought never to again entertain, the one thing Father Roy will not do… is kill. Soon to be a major motion picture starring Colin Farrell.

THE ENDS TPB

Written by David & Maria Lapham

Art by David Lapham

Colors by Bill Crabtree

Cover by Lewis LaRosa

Signed Bookplate by David Lapham

On Sale March 11 | 144 PGS

Full Color | $19.99 | T+

From the mind of comic book national treasure and living legend, David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS), in partnership with the incredible talents of his wife, Maria Lapham, and powerhouse colorist Bill Crabtree (INVINCIBLE) comes a critically-acclaimed modern masterpiece, now widely available in breathtaking color for the very first time in this stunning new collection. It's 1985 and Jennifer End and Angelo Rodriguez are deeply in love. But Jennifer can never reveal their relationship to their family. The Ends are considered by some to be traditional, but by most, they are known as intolerant, discriminatory, and bigoted. Her brother, Jack, is the worst of the bunch and a full-blown, hardcore skinhead. During the summer, when Jennifer travels to Oceanside, a retirement home for veterans, to be with Angelo under the guise of visiting her grandparents, Jack discovers their relationship. Jack is crushed by the betrayal. He decides it's time to take a stand. Jack organizes a rally in the peaceful town of Oceanside. Soon the town is overrun by neo-Nazi youths. The police struggle to maintain control, leaving the only hope with the aging World War 2, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans who reside in the town.

FROM EISNER AWARD WINNING CREATORS DAVID & MARIA LAPHAM (STRAY BULLETS) FROM THE MASTERMINDS BEHIND STRAY BULLETS ORDER 10 COPIES TO UNLOCK BOOKPLATES SIGNED BY DAVID LAPHAM! THE ENDS TPB SIGNED BOOKPLATE (Bundle of 10)

ART BY DAVID LAPHAM

SIGNED BY DAVID LAPHAM

ON SALE MARCH 11 | $5.00 NET HANDSIGNED BY DAVID LAPHAM!

SAVE NOW #4

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Tomás Giorello

Colors by Diego Rodriguez

Cover by Robert Gill

Character Design Variant by Matt Kindt & Tomás Giorello

Character Design Variant by Lewis LaRosa

On Sale March 25 | 32 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

THE END IS HERE. New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and visionary artist Tomás Giorello (PLANET DEATH) push Saver to his absolute limit in the scorching finale to the year's heart-wrenching, sci-fi epic. The world has ended. Integrity International is dead. Saver stands alone, stranded in the burning wreckage of a doomed future and drowning in the blood of the countless lives he could not save. His daughter January hasn't lost hope. Together they uncover the key to reversing the apocalypse once and for all. But Saver is old and broken—a shot at redemption could mean making the ultimate sacrifice. To change the past he'll lose his future, but he might just SAVE NOW. THE EARTH SHATTERING FINALE TO MATT KINDT'S SCI-FI EPIC SAVE NOW #4

