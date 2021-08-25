Bad Idea Will Exchange First Customer Gold Pins For Exclusive Comics

Bad Idea Corp is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Bad Idea has become famous, perhaps infamous, for their experiments like last week's secret double book – Hero Trade Passive/Aggressive. They have also become equally known for long lines of forming outside of the stores that carry their comics before doors open, every time a Bad Idea comic is released. A big reason for this are the Bad Idea Gold First Customer Pins. Fans have been camping overnight to obtain these pins with scarcely more than a promise that they will be rewarded in some way for them in the future.

So if you were the first person to buy a Bad Idea comic book at a comic store, you got a Bad Idea First Customer Gold Pin. Until now, no one knew what they were for. Now we do. They are calling them a kind of cryptocurrency and anyone who got one can trade them in for one of two new Bad Idea comic books, that will only be made available to First Customer Gold Pin owners, from Peter Milligan, Robert Gill, Matt Kindt, and Juan Jose Ryp.

Every so often, we'll announce an opportunity – could be an item, an experience, a live event or some such accoutrement – that is avaliable exclusively via the expenditure of First Customer Pins. These opportunities will be limited, avaliable for very short periods of time and exclusively for those BAD IDEA-sters who possess a First Customer Pin. (aren't you glad you camped outside your store all night now?) But be warned, if you choose to procure one of the incredible opportunities we provide you will forfeit your First Customer Pin. And we will do everything in our power to make you regret it by creating an even more incredible-er opportunity next! But enough about tomorrow's First Customer Pin opportunities, let's focus on what's avaliable today. Today, we'd like to announce the very first BAD IDEA First Customer Pin opportunity: TWO BRAND-NEW, ALL-ORIGINAL BAD IDEA COMICS – WEREWOLF and RETIREMENT PLAN.

*** WEREWOLF ***

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Art by ROBERT GILL

Colors by ANDREW DALHOUSE

Cover by LEWIS LAROSA with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

BELLY-BURSTING ONE SHOT | 48 PGS. | NO ADS

EXCLUSIVELY FOR BAD IDEA FIRST CUSTOMER PIN HOLDERS *** RETIREMENT PLAN ***

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Colors by ANDREW DALHOUSE

Cover by KLAUS JANSON

OVER-SIZED, ULTRA-VIOLENT ONE SHOT | 40 PGS. | NO ADS

EXCLUSIVELY FOR BAD IDEA FIRST CUSTOMER PIN HOLDERS

Redemption Instructions:

If you have a First Customer Pin, you may redeem one copy of either WEREWOLF or RETIREMENT PLAN (also mucho bragging rights) from BAD IDEA. To redeem a copy of each comic, you must send TWO First Customer Pins. We will not accept redemptions of more than one copy of either comic per person. We weren't kidding about Rule #1. One. Per. Customer. Choose wisely.

Those who decide to redeem their First Customer Pin must send it with a cheque or money order for $9.99 for each comic to cover shipping and handling ($29.99 each if you are international) and the following information:

– Full Name

– Full Address (this is where we will send your comic)

– Whether you want a copy of WEREWOLF, RETIREMENT PLAN or both (two pins for both)

– E-mail address

– Phone number

to this address:

Bad Idea

5455 S Fort Apache Rd

Suite 108-154

Las Vegas, NV 89148-6416

All redemptions must be postmarked by or before September 25th. That's one month. Checks should be made payable to "Cincinnati Kid LLC" Before that deadline, Bad Idea Comics will also be releasing Pyrate Queen #1 and Monster Kill Squad #1 on September the 1st, which will have Bad Idea First Customer pins for the first person in each shop to buy a copy. Man, this is such a bad idea…