Bad Idea Two Preorder Deadline Tomorrow, If You Want Your Sticker

Tomorrow is the last day that readers and collectors can pre-order all seven of the Bad Idea Two: Part One new comic book line, without knowing who is drawing them, who is writing them or what they are about, all to qualify for a promotional sticker that might, one day, be redeemable for something else, but no one knows what. Possibly not even Bad Idea Comics themselves. They have, however, provided some preview teaser artwork from the upcoming titles. Maybe you might be able to identify one or two artists. Do I see Jorge Monlongo, Tomas Giorello, Ramon Villalobos, Alberto Ponticelli, David Lapham?

BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE consists of seven brain-melting, long box-busting titles so guaranteed to excite and dazzle that we're going to offer them for a very special blind pre-order!

No details about the BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE stories, titles or the creators will be revealed until after the BAD IDEA TWO PRE-ORDER DAY EVENT. So run, don't walk, to one of the many BAD IDEA Destination Stores and pre-order all seven of the books in the big BAD IDEA return to guarantee nothing BAD IDEA-y prevents you from completing your BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE collection.

1 – BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE is made up of seven titles (15 issues) on-sale between November and February.

2 – Connect with any BAD IDEA Destination Store (in-person or by any other means accepted by the store).

3 – Pre-order all seven of the BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE titles with your store. You are pre-ordering blind. No titles. No story details. No creative teams. Only the cover price and number of issues will be released. Consult your store for their pre-order requirements.

4 – If you're one of the first 10 people to pre-order all seven titles at your store, you will be awarded a swanky BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE redemption sticker.

5 – The sticker can be used to redeem, from BAD IDEA, an extra, alternate, and exclusive story choice for one of the soon-to-be-revealed books in the BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE line-up. WTF is a story choice? Oh boy, just you wait.

