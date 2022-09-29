Bad Idea's B-Sides With Mike Carey, Kano, Jody LeHeup & Justin Mason

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported that  Bad Idea Comics had told its 230+ destination comic book stores that only the orders for the first two titles of the new run, Orc Island  by Joshua DysartAlberto Ponticelli and Matt Hollingsworth, and Escape From Wyoming #1 by Robert Venditti and Jorge Monlongo, made by end of play today would get first printings. Any copies ordered after that would  be Not First Printings.  Registered retailers can increase, decrease or otherwise amend their order from this link.

But at the last moment, Bad Idea Comics have added details about the B-sides back-up strips in each comic, also from big names.

Ark Story by Mike Carey and Kano, appearing only in Orc Island #1.

Powder Day #1 by Jody LeHeup and Justin Mason, appearing in Escape from Wyoming #1. With The Spaceman to come, elsewhere…

Previews of all below. Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big and biggish comic book names.

*** ESCAPE FROM WYOMING #1 ***
Written by ROBERT VENDITTI
Art & Colors by JORGE MONLONGO
Cover by TOM FOWLER
PLUS: POWDER DAY
by JODY LEHEUP (Shirtless Bear Fighter) and JUSTIN MASON (Spider-Punk)
THREE ISSUES | MONTHLY
$7.99 EACH | 48 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING November 2, 2022

SCI-FI, WESTERN, ACTION COMEDY

*** ORC ISLAND #1 ***
Written by JOSHUA DYSART
Art by ALBERTO PONTICELLI
Color Art by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH
Cover by LEWIS LaROSA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH
PLUS: ARK STORY by MIKE CAREY (X-Men) and KANO (Wonder Woman)
FOUR ISSUES | WEEKLY!
$7.99 EACH | 48 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING November 2, 2022

DARK FANTASY, HEIST, ADVENTURE

