Barbaric Back For A One-Shot In Vault Comics May 2022 Solicitations

Vault Comics' hit series Barbaric by Michael Moreci, Richard Pace and Nathan Gooden returns for a one-shot, The Harvest Blades in Vault Comics' May 2022 solicits and solicitations,

BARBARIC HARVEST BLADES ONE SHOT CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

MAR221981

MAR221982 – BARBARIC HARVEST BLADEES ONE SHOT CVR B PACE – 5.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Richard Pace (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

Like a punch in the privates, BARBARIC is back! Bloodier and more irreverent than ever. In this one-shot, Owen, the barbarian cursed to do good, is forced out of hiding and back to his old B.S.! A whole bunch of violence, ethically approved, of course, by his moral compass, the talking Axe! Find out for yourself why Entertainment Weekly, Thrillist, Screen Rant, and a whole bunch of other people called BARBARIC one of the best comics of 2021.

The first of many one-shots that further explore the world of Barbaric, whose second arc, Axe To Grind, arrives in July!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 5.99

QUESTS ASIDE #2 CVR A GOGOU

VAULT COMICS

MAR221983

MAR221984 – QUESTS ASIDE #2 CVR B DIALYNAS – 4.99

(W) Brian Schirmer (A / CA) Elena Gogou

Once a legendary adventurer, Barrow now runs a bar — and the King just declared he's shutting it down. So, what does Barrow do? Does he tell his staff? Nope. He goes into full denial mode, sticks his head in the sand, and struggles to remember why he got out of the game to begin with.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN #3 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

MAR221985

MAR221986 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #3 CVR B TERRY – 4.99

MAR221987 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #3 CVR C SEELEY – 4.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell (A) Jim Terry (CA) Aaron Campbell

The monster hunters who followed her across the country have Constance dead to rights. Now, it's a shootout through town for a vampire who doesn't do too well at high noon. Meanwhile, Herzog Jung plans a visit, and he's got a mighty surprising history with the people of Sangro Del Moro.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE RIDE TITANS #5 CVR A PIRIZ

VAULT COMICS

MAR221988

MAR221989 – WE RIDE TITANS #5 CVR B HIXSON – 4.99

(W) Tres Dean (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

"There's nothing wrong with the car, except it's on fire." – Murray Walker

The final ride.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LUNAR ROOM #5 CVR A SPOSITO

VAULT COMICS

MAR221990

MAR221991 – LUNAR ROOM #5 CVR B HOWELL – 4.99

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Giorgia Sposito

Angie's hunt for a fallen apex predator leads to her confronting the love of her life. But it turns out this encounter can trace its roots to another romance, decades ago, between Gloria and one of Solar City's eternal powers. The story of Solar City — and who runs it — has always been a story of lovers.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HEATHEN VAULT RESERVE ED #4

VAULT COMICS

MAR221992

(W) Natasha Alterici (A) Ashley Woods (A / CA) Natasha Alterici

As they set out to free Aydis from the goddess Freya's grasp, Brynhild and Sigurd find trouble brewing in a rural village. Brynhild feels compelled to intervene. Meanwhile, with the help of a quiet ally, Aydis strikes a crucial blow against the enemy.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 7.99

SHADOW SERVICE #12 CVR A HOWELL

VAULT COMICS

MAR221993

MAR221994 – SHADOW SERVICE #12 CVR B HOWELL – 4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Corin Howell

You only die twice. Tragedy has struck MI666. With an agent down, the hunt begins for the killer. Meanwhile, the ghost of Gideon Quill continues to delve deeper into Gina Meyer's past, coming face-to-cursed-face with the spirit of the man who terrorized her as a child. Continuing the supernatural spy saga by New York Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and Corin Howell (Wonder Woman).

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VERSE GN BOOK 02 SECOND GATE (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAR222001

(W) Sam Beck (A / CA) Sam Beck

Held captive by the leaders of a dangerous new movement, Neitya is forced to face a darker side of her abilities that threatens to tear her away from Fife, her only true friend. The only way back to one another may be to follow their destinies down divergent paths and discover what it means to face their worst fears alone.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 12.99

