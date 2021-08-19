Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X Gets Restored for New Gallery Edition

Nowadays, readers know a heck of a lot about Wolverine. Some might even say too much, such as the fact that Wolverine has two dicks: one for f***ing and one for making love, and that he uses those dicks to f*** Cyclops and make love to Jean Grey, as revealed by Jonathan Hickman in what may end up being the only lasting mark he leaves on the X-Men franchise after abandoning his reboot early. But back in the day, we hardly knew anything about Wolverine at all, which is what made Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X story, originally published in Marvel Comics Presents, so interesting. PLus, it looked really freaking cool and still does today, so it's pretty sweet that Marvel has apparently restored it from the original art to create Wolverine: Weapon X Gallery Edition, as announced in Marvel's full Monthly Solicitations, and hitting stores next March. Check out the solicit below:

WOLVERINE: WEAPON X GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH with

CHRIS CLAREMONT & FRANK TIERI

Penciled by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Cover by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

ON SALE MARCH 2022

WOLVERINE: WEAPON X is the character-defining origin of the man known only as Logan. Written, illustrated and colored by auteur creator and master storyteller Barry Windsor-Smith, it is undeniably one of the greatest Wolverine stories ever told. After being taken hostage by an experimental Canadian military science outfit, Logan is transformed into Weapon X, an unstoppable killing machine with an indestructible Adamantium skeleton and razor-sharp claws. But Weapon X cannot be contained by his captors — and trapped in their lab with the monster they have made, they will face his feral wrath! It's a psychedelic horror story in the mold of Frankenstein, newly restored from original art and print sources for this stunning oversized edition! Collecting material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #72-84 and WOLVERINE (1988) #166, plus UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #205.

200 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93395-1

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13