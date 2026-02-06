Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: batgirl, cassandra cain, poison ivy

Batbooks Get New Title Heads As Poison Ivy Becomes Gotham City Mayor

The Batman-related titles get new title heads as Poison Ivy becomes the new Gotham City Mayor and Cassandra Cain gains blood-related superpowers

Article Summary Poison Ivy becomes Gotham City Mayor, leading to big changes in all Batman-related titles.

Cassandra Cain gains powerful haemokinetic abilities in The Curse Of The Blood Batgirl storyline.

The Joker returns in Blood & Money, posing new threats as Batman faces shocking revelations.

New creative teams and bold story arcs kick off with updated titles and fresh directions for Gotham.

Poison Ivy is the new Mayor of Gotham with "Mayor Ivy". Batgirl has haemokinetic superpowers in "The Curse Of The Blood". And The Joker is back, a subject of Dr Zeller in "Blood & Money". The post-K.O. reality of the Batbooks is upon us, and everyone's getting new story titles on the front covers…

DC Comics also says "Gotham City is turning over a new leaf in a very literal way as Poison Ivy becomes the mayor! Surely nothing could go wrong, right? You'll want to keep a close eye on every Gotham-based book going forward for signs of Ivy's political machinations!" Is Pamela Isely the new Mamdani? Will Vandal Savage still be her Police Commissioner? Note that the cover of Batman #8 has Ivy and Vandal Savage together…. and Alan Scott to boot.

Retailers who match their orders of Poison Ivy #42 to Poison Ivy #37 can then order additional bundles of 25 issues for $25 each. Those who match their orders of Batgirl #17 to Batgirl #11 can then order additional bundles of 25 issues for $25 each.

BATGIRL #17

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski

A CHANGED CASSANDRA CAIN RETURNS TO GOTHAM! Spinning directly out of the events of DC K.O., Batgirl is back in Gotham City when she wakes up with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood–the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon. But her Bat-Family reunion is cut short when she is forced to ascend Wu Corp Tower to confront her Blood relatives for answers and a reversal of this curse. Cassandra Cain has leveled up…or is it a level down? The perfect jumping-on point for new readers of this hit series, as The Curse of the Blood begins here! $3.99 3/4/2026

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski A CHANGED CASSANDRA CAIN RETURNS TO GOTHAM! Spinning directly out of the events of DC K.O., Batgirl is back in Gotham City when she wakes up with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood–the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon. But her Bat-Family reunion is cut short when she is forced to ascend Wu Corp Tower to confront her Blood relatives for answers and a reversal of this curse. Cassandra Cain has leveled up…or is it a level down? The perfect jumping-on point for new readers of this hit series, as The Curse of the Blood begins here! $3.99 3/4/2026 BATGIRL #18

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski

THE CURSE OF THE BLOOD CONTINUES! Batgirl's battle with the Blood of Wu explodes beyond Gotham as Cassandra, Tenji, and Jaya are thrust into a supernatural war tied to her family's past. To save Batgirl from the curse, the trio must face ancestral horrors and a destiny darker than any of them expected. $3.99 2/26/2026

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski THE CURSE OF THE BLOOD CONTINUES! Batgirl's battle with the Blood of Wu explodes beyond Gotham as Cassandra, Tenji, and Jaya are thrust into a supernatural war tied to her family's past. To save Batgirl from the curse, the trio must face ancestral horrors and a destiny darker than any of them expected. $3.99 2/26/2026 POISON IVY #42

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

GOTHAM CITY HAS A NEW MAYOR! It's the beginning of a brave new era of Poison Ivy as Pamela Isley ascends to the role of mayor of Gotham City. But what is her vision for Gotham's future, and how far will she go to protect it?! Let's just say things are going to get pretty bloody! $3.99 03/04/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong GOTHAM CITY HAS A NEW MAYOR! It's the beginning of a brave new era of Poison Ivy as Pamela Isley ascends to the role of mayor of Gotham City. But what is her vision for Gotham's future, and how far will she go to protect it?! Let's just say things are going to get pretty bloody! $3.99 03/04/2026 POISON IVY #43

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Jaime Infante (CA) Jessica Fong

SEWER MAINTENANCE! Mayor Pamela Isley investigates the state of her old stomping grounds, the Gotham City sewer system, and makes some unpleasant discoveries about what lies beneath. Meanwhile, a certain feline felon makes her long-awaited return to Ivy's life.

$3.99 4/1/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Jaime Infante (CA) Jessica Fong SEWER MAINTENANCE! Mayor Pamela Isley investigates the state of her old stomping grounds, the Gotham City sewer system, and makes some unpleasant discoveries about what lies beneath. Meanwhile, a certain feline felon makes her long-awaited return to Ivy's life. $3.99 4/1/2026 BATMAN #7

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026 BATMAN #8

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Ryan Sook (CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE NIGHT. THREE STORIES. WITH GUEST ARTIST RYAN SOOK. A hero. A villain. A reporter. Three old men, on one night in Gotham, each have encounters that will reverberate across their city forever. Series writer Matt Fraction is joined by sensational guest artist Ryan Sook for an unforgettable new chapter of the Caped Crusader's ongoing story. $4.99 3/9/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!