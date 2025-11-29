Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged:

Batgirl #14 Preview: Mission Improbable

Batgirl #14 hits stores Wednesday! Batgirl faces impossible odds against the Unburied. What could possibly go wrong? Everything, obviously.

Article Summary Batgirl #14 arrives December 3rd—Batgirl faces the Unburied with a “simple” but deadly mission.

The goal: destroy the Unburied’s advantage and escape alive. What could possibly go wrong? Everything, obviously.

Expect epic plot twists, fake-out deaths, and Batgirl's eternal struggle with villainous odds and family baggage.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE…? The mission is simple: destroy the Unburied's powerful advantage in this war and get out alive. Nothing could go wrong…right?

BATGIRL #14

DC Comics

1025DC0090

1025DC0091 – Batgirl #14 Tirso Cons Cover – $4.99

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Reiko Murakami

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE…? The mission is simple: destroy the Unburied's powerful advantage in this war and get out alive. Nothing could go wrong…right?

In Shops: 12/3/2025

SRP: $3.99

