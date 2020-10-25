Batgirl #50 Sells $10 On eBay, Javicia Leslie As Ryan Wilder Batwoman

Batgirl #50 is out this week, the finale of that series in what originally would have been the set up for the 5G relaunch. But DC waited until the end of last week to point out that "Ryan Wilder, an all-new DC character played by Javicia Leslie, will soon make her live-action debut on The CW's Batwoman as she takes on the title role after original Batwoman Kate Kane goes missing. However, if you're curious when you might be seeing Wilder in the comics, the answer is…pretty much right now. You can catch the scrappy hero-to-be's first comic book appearance in Batgirl #50…"

As a result, there have been repeated pre-sales of Batgirl #50 hitting ten dollars on eBay rather than the cover price of four dollars. Here's DC Comics' description of the issue, the solicitation for Tuesday's on sale comic Batgirl #50, and a preview of the issue.

As one thing ends, another begins. It's hard to think of a better example of that old maxim than next week's Batgirl #50, the extra-sized final chapter of Barbara Gordon's ongoing series. Kicking off in 2016 as a part of DC's line-wide "Rebirth," Batgirl has seen its hero leapfrog from the high-tech, click-savvy world of Burnside (home of Barbara's now-iconic purple and gold costume) back to the mean streets of Gotham proper, where she's tangled with the likes of the Terrible Trio, KGBeast and her own former identity, Oracle. However, it's been Batgirl's two most recent confrontations that have been her most shocking. Having narrowly survived a second brutal attack by the Joker in the midst of his war on Gotham, Babs found herself once again at odds with her not-quite-rehabilitated brother—a confrontation that led to James Gordon, Jr's death, seemingly at Batgirl's hands.

BATGIRL #50

DC COMICS

AUG202571

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A) Emanuella Lupacchino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

Series finale! All good things must come to an end, as we wrap up this run of Batgirl with one final oversized celebratory issue! In the aftermath of "The Joker War," Gotham is left in pieces that need to be picked up by Barbara and Alejo's team-but is Gotham a city worth saving anymore, and how much longer does our girl have it in her to keeping fighting for it as Batgirl? Then, if Barbara is to ever give her relationship with Jason a chance, she knows she has to face him and finally make amends with the act that crippled him.In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $5.99