Batman #118 Preview: New Creative Team for Post-Fear-State World

Welcome, dear readers, to Friday Night Previews, North Korea's favorite weekly comic book preview column. In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. Joshua Williamson and Jorge Molina take over as the new Batman creative team this issue, as James Tynion's Fear State super-mega-crossover event that he stuck DC with before leaving for Substack is over. Check out a preview of the first issue of this new run below.

BATMAN #118

DC Comics

1021DC001

1021DC002 – BATMAN #118 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

1021DC800 – BATMAN #118 CVR E VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jorge Molina

New creative team! Start of a new story arc as Batman leaves Gotham! "Abyss" part one! As Gotham celebrates surviving Fear State, Batman retreats alone into the darkness. But when he learns of a mystery involving Batman Inc., it forces the Caped Crusader to leave Gotham for a brand-new adventure! Thrills, chills, and international intrigue await! The Dark Knight begins a new story with superstar artist Jorge Molina and new writer Joshua Williamson!

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.