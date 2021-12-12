Batman #118 Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List (Obviously)

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Last week saw Marvel Comics dominate, this week, it's much more evenly matched with six Marvel to four DC…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman #118 Devil's Reign #1 Inferno #3 Amazing Spider-Man #80.BEY Hellions #18 Dark Knights of Steel #2 Superman Son of Kal- El Annual 2021 #1 Batman '89 #4 Star Wars Crimson Reign #1 Swamp Thing #10

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman's Comics: Batman took the top spot. Devil's Reign did amazingly well. It might have taken first place had I ordered more. I thought I ordered high enough on it, though I was wrong. It sold out on Wednesday and we have reordered it. Marvel please keep the numbering simple with your titles. Many people were confused with the Amazing Spider-Man 80bey on the cover believing they already had the issue thinking it was issue 80 instead of being a new issue. Mother Goose did incredibly well and is on reorder. Hellions made it in the top ten and I enjoyed the heck out of the issue. Very good sales week.

Ssalesfish: Batman secured the top spot with a extra lead because of the 3 covers, specifically the Todd McFarlane homage by Viktor Bogdanovic. Inferno has been selling roughly the same numbers if not some times a little more than each issue of X-men. People are really loving the new Spider-man book. Devil's Reign was a surprise sell-out hit and Crimson Reign is running low on the shelf as I type this.

Graham Crackers Comics:

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next weekend (on time). If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.