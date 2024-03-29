Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #146, failsafe, joker, killing joke, Zur-En-Arrh

Batman #146: Joker's Killing Joke & Robin's Death All For Zur-En-Arrh

Next week's Batman #146 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Michele Bandini sees the history of The Joker and Batman rewritten.

Next week's Batman #146 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Michele Bandini sees the history of The Joker and Batman rewritten with key moments now given new perspectives. And that includes just what The Joker really wanted in The Killing Joke and Death In The Family. The brutalisation of Barbara Gordon and the murder of Jason Todd at his hand, more than just playing with Batman, but trying to provoke something inside of him.

Working with Daniel Capito, the mentor to both Batman and the Joker, the Joker was trying to bring out Batman's back-up personality, Zur-En-Arrh, placed in his own brain by Bruce Wayne, after tutelegs by Capito, in case he ever went too far, as his very own safety clause. And successfully too, though we never saw it.

It was only ever temporary, but it was the worlds of a captured maniacal Alfred Penntworth during the Endgame days, that changed things, finding the Failsafe robot in the Zur cave that even Bruce Wayne's central personality was not aware had been built. While also kleeping Daniel Capito just where he wanted him.

It;s like an infinitely recurring cage at this point. And between them, planning the activation of the Failsafe emergency, built by Zur-En-Arrh in case Batman ever killed anyone. And waiting till Pennyworth was killed, by Bane, so as to make it unstoppable.

With the Penguin also manipulated by the Joker into the act of framing Batman for his own murder, to trigger Failsafe and Zur-En-Arrh… time to start singing that song from Wandavision with a small lyric change… it was The Joker all along. And if he is now imprisoned by Zur-En-Arrh alongside Bruce Wayne, is there chance that he may have a back door out of that as well?

BATMAN #146 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The explosive Dark Prisons continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur's plans are for Gotham City…and the world! Can the Dark Knight escape from a prison designed by the ultimate version of himself? And what nefarious role does The Joker play in all of this? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

