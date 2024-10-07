Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #157, chip zdarsky

Batman #157 Will Now Be Two Months Late

Batman #157 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, and Tony S. Daniel Will Now Be Two Months Late... vyt what is really going on?

Article Summary Batman #157 by Zdarsky, Jimenez, and Daniel is delayed by two months; now releasing in February 2025.

Zdarsky clarifies delays are due to publishing decisions, not creative issues; "beyond my pay grade," he notes.

Next issue #155 out on December 4, with ongoing Court of Owls and Commander Star drama heating up Gotham.

Stay tuned as Bleeding Cool investigates the reasons behind current DC comic book delays, including Batman.

The current Batman comic book written by Chip Zdarsky was meant to be coming out every two weeks. Then it wasn't, and it has been pushed out to every month again. Which means that Batman #154 was two weeks late, #155 has been pushed to the 4th of December, a month late and Batman #157 has slipped from December 2024 all the way to the 5th of February 2025.

In a recent newsletter, Chip Zdarsky said, "Oh, speaking of BATMAN, news slipped out this week about issue 154 being pushed back two weeks on the release schedule. Now, normally I don't comment on such things (because I'm above it), but I just want everyone to know that this has nothing to do with any creative delays on our part. Issues 153 and 154 are DONE. Heck, 155 is being coloured right now! So, this is separate from anyone working on the book. It's a publishing decision far beyond my pay grade!! I'm just a writer!!!! Leave me alone!!!"

Why? Well, Bleeding Cool hopes to reveal what is actually going on later today. Check back in an hour or two, okay? All sorts of going down regarding DC delays today… and they also haven't updated the Batman #156 listing yet.

BATMAN #154 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Murder has rocked the heart of Gotham! Batman and Jim Gordon will have to piece together the clues and discover the truth, no matter how dark. Has the Riddler really gone legit? Is the Court of Owls involved? Meanwhile, public sentiment is turning against Wayne Enterprises' public initiatives, with new hero Commander Star sowing the seeds of discontent. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

BATMAN #155 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Fornes (CA) Jorge Jimenez

After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman is reeling! But the investigation isn't over just yet! The Court of Owls is intent on destroying Bruce Wayne's life, while Commander Star continues to stoke the flames of civil unrest in Gotham City! It all heats up in the unforgettable new chapter of "The Dying City"! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024

BATMAN #156 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Tony S. Daniel (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE RIDDLER'S PLANS FINALLY REVEALED! The GCPD is closing in on their suspected killer–and on Batman! Wayne Enterprises is under attack as Nygma's plans come into focus. The Owls are not what they seem. Don't miss the thrilling penultimate issue of "The Dying City"! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024

BATMAN #157 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Tony S. Daniel (CA) Jorge Jimenez

With the Court of Owls' plan revealed and the city in chaos, Batman must fid the strength to fight a war on multiple fronts and save Gotham from disaster. The fates of Jim Gordon, the Riddler, and all of Gotham rest in the hands of the Dark Knight in a climactic issue so big it takes two superstar artists to bring it to life! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/5/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!