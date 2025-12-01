Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, KO, ultimate, X-Men Age Of Revelation

Batman #4 Leads The Top Twenty Anticipated Comics For This Wednesday

Article Summary Batman #4 is the top anticipated comic this Wednesday, leading a strong lineup of DC and Marvel titles.

League of Comic Geeks' pull list reveals which comics fans are most excited to read this week.

DC dominates the top twenty, while Age Of Revelation titles see less fan interest in this ranking.

List reflects interest based on user pulls, highlighting popularity trends in the direct comic market.

It begins with Batman #4… topping the Absolute, Ultimate, and K.O. titles, with Fantastic Four, Batgirl, Something Is Killing the Children, Poison Ivy and Miles Morales: Spider-Man put in strong performances, while the Age Of Revelation appears to be performing poorly with only Amazing X-Men and Laura Kinney: Sabretooth making it into the top twenty.

Comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base with over a hundred retailers using their services, managing pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. And the website records how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, whether connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market.

Look for Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart to join the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week going forward. Does this match up with your excitement?

