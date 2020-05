Batman #92 Tops Advance Reorders Two Weeks In A Row.

The Advance Reorders chart, last week and the week before that reflected that all of the DC Comics orders through Diamond were dropped to zero, meaning every retailer had to amend their order on FOC from scratch, which saw DC totally dominate. There's still a bit of that this week, but this time, there is more competition from other publishers. Batman #92 had a quarter of a million copies originally ordered, so its staying power at the top spot for two weeks may be ezpected, but James Tynion IV also got a placement for Something Is Killing The Children as well.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

PUBLICATION PRICE PUBLISHER BATMAN #92 CARD STOCK ARTGERM VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #92 $3.99 DC COMICS NIGHTWING #71 $3.99 DC COMICS QUESTION THE DEATHS OF VIC SAGE #3 (OF 4) $6.99 DC COMICS QUESTION THE DEATHS OF VIC SAGE #3 (OF 4) H CHAYKIN VAR ED $6.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #92 1 25 PUNCHLINE JIMENEZ CARD STOCK VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS NIGHTWING #71 ALAN QUAH VAR ED $3.99 DC COMICS BATMAN SECRET FILES #3 $4.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #93 $3.99 DC COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #7 $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BATMAN #93 CARD STOCK FRANCESCO MATTINA VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS STRANGE ADVENTURES #2 (OF 12) $4.99 DC COMICS BLACKSAD COLLECTED STORIES TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $29.99 DARK HORSE COMICS ADVENTUREMAN #1 $3.99 IMAGE COMICS FAITHLESS II #1 CVR B EROTICA CONNECTING VAR (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SUPERMAN #22 $3.99 DC COMICS HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS OLD HAUNTS #1 $3.99 ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC ASCENDER TP VOL 02 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS BITTER ROOT #8 CVR B VISIONS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS FAITHLESS II #1 FOC ANKA VAR (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #1 (OF 6) BLANK VAR ED $3.99 DC COMICS BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #1 (OF 6) DAN MORA VAR ED $3.99 DC COMICS FARMHAND TP VOL 03 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

PUBLICATION PRICE PUBLISHER FRANK MILLERS BIG DAMN SIN CITY HC (C: 0-1-2) $100.00 DARK HORSE COMICS NEW X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 CHO VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS GREEN LANTERN BY GEOFF JOHNS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 DC COMICS STRANGERS IN PARADISE OMNIBUS LTD HC SGN BOOKPLATE ED (C: 0- $179.99 ABSTRACT STUDIOS BLACK HAMMER LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS DAREDEVIL BY FRANK MILLER OMNIBUS COMPANION HC NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS PUNISHER MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 (MR) $100.00 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL MONOGRAPH TP ART OF CHRIS BACHALO $19.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS THOR BY WALTER SIMONSON OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BATMAN KNIGHTFALL OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $99.99 DC COMICS DAREDEVIL BY MILLER AND JANSON OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE SANDMAN HC VOL 03 $125.00 DC COMICS SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS DAREDEVIL SHADOWLAND OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BATMAN KNIGHTFALL OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $99.99 DC COMICS KILL OR BE KILLED DLX ED HC (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-MAN CLONE SAGA OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WALKING DEAD COMPENDIUM TP VOL 04 $59.99 IMAGE COMICS ABSOLUTE PREACHER HC VOL 01 (MR) $150.00 DC COMICS