Batman and Robin: Year One #8 Preview: Clayface Crashes Wayne Manor

Batman and Robin: Year One #8 brings Clayface to Wayne Manor as the General closes in on the Dynamic Duo's secret identities this Wednesday!

Article Summary Batman and Robin: Year One #8 hits comic shops on June 18th, featuring Clayface's invasion of Wayne Manor

The General closes in on the Dynamic Duo's secret identities as they struggle to repel his forces

Chris Samnee provides art for this thrilling installment in the Batman and Robin: Year One series

CLAYFACE MAKES A HOUSE CALL TO WAYNE MANOR! The General's search for Batman and Robin's true identities comes to Wayne Manor's doorsteps! Can the dynamic duo find a way to repel the General's forces and still keep their identities secret?!

BATMAN AND ROBIN: YEAR ONE #8

DC Comics

0425DC191

0425DC192 – Batman and Robin: Year One #8 Michael Cho Cover – $4.99

0425DC193 – Batman and Robin: Year One #8 Evan Doc Shaner Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid, Chris Samnee (A/CA) Chris Samnee

In Shops: 6/18/2025

SRP: $3.99

