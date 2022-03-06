Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #12 Preview: Batman Villains Unite!

Scooby and pals find themselves at Gotham City's supervillain convention in this preview of Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #12. You know it's a convention because someone is harassing a Poison Ivy cosplayer who happens to be the real Poison Ivy. Is it too late for Batman and Robin to get badges for this? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN AND SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #12

DC Comics

0122DC171

(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Dario Brizuela

Mystery Inc. gets a call from the most haunted hotel in the world. Birds are attacking! Plants are attacking! Creatures, monsters, and ghouls are attacking! Can they hold steady against so many different foes till the Bat-Family can make the trip all the way from Gotham?

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $2.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.