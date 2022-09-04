Batman Beyond To Return From DC In 2023, Honest

As previewed yesterday, this week sees the final issue from DC of the Batman Beyond Neo Year mini-series #6 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Max Dunbar, featuring New Gotham and Terry McGinnis as the Batman, based on the original animated series. But will there be more to come? Why yes, yes there will be. From the final page of this week's Batman Beyond, a promise for more Batman Beyond in 2023.

What shape it will take, who will survive, what the new state of the comic going forward will be, well, that you will have to work out yourselves. Here's that Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #6 preview, for the comic going on sale from DC Comics this Tuesday, the future Batman, Terry McGinnis gets to do his own version of the Frank Miller Batman Year One speech to the future elite of New Gotham. Beginning, and continuing, in a very similar fashion, with the Batfamous words "You have eaten well…" It takes place on the final page of this preview, so you'll have to make your way to it.

BATMAN BEYOND NEO-YEAR #6 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Max Dunbar

THE END OF TOMORROW! The Neo-Year is drawing toward its epic conclusion: Terry McGinnis has spent the last year waging his war on the artificial intelligence that conquered Neo-Gotham. In this issue he'll have to put together everything he's learned, refine his own myth as Batman, and bring down Donovan Lumos, Neo-Gotham's A.I., and the Sword of Gotham. Terry McGinnis flies the night sky in a new Batman Beyond suit. Everything about the Batman Beyond mythos changes here. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022