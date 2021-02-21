Batman/Catwoman Beats King In Black in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Batman/Catwoman tops all the rest of the DC titles, including Future State: Batman, and even The King In Black – though that may have been down to distribution issues this week. And there's a very strong placement for TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 – but #3 will only be out in May.

Batman Catwoman #3 King In Black #4 Future State: Next Batman #4 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin #2 Thor #12 Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2 Future State: Nightwing #2 Future State: Superman Worlds of War #2 X-Men Legends #1 Future State: Catwoman #2

Ssalefish Comics: "To say TMNT Last Ronin #2 carried the week would be an understatement. In fact, it sold well enough to beat out King In Black, Batman Catwoman, and Next Batman – all of which are usually very strong contenders – to take the top spot. Other than that, it was a so-so week, with ongoing Future State fatigue and relatively slim-pickings from other publishers. The weather certainly didn't do it any favors either, as most folks in the area were plagued with power outages and ice storms that understandably kept them home. Here's hoping for warmer temps ahead!"

Rodman Comics: "Whoa! DC took all of the top ten this week. How in the world could that happen? Easy, Lunar got here days early with this week's DC comics so they beat the bad weather. Diamond, who ships Marvel and other titles, did not beat the bad weather even though some customers claim another store in the area received their Diamond shipment on time, while we waited days for it arrive. If DC is the only comics available then yes it is an easy win for them."

Dr No's: "Because our shipment from Diamond was delayed due to the storm (and thus we were only taking preorders for the non-DC titles, we still saw a 4-4 Marvel-DC split, with Boom's One & Future and IDW's TMNT: The Last Ronin taking the other two spots in our top ten."

