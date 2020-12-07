Did The Joker Kill Batman's Son In Batman/Catwoman? (Spoilers)

Last week saw the publication of Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King, Clay Mann and Tomeu Morey from DC Comics. Set in three distinct timelines, the early days before Batman and Catwoman were a thing, the current days and the future after Batman's death with Catwoman continuing their legacy, the events of each clearly affect the others.

We have the early days with Bruce Wayne getting down with Andrea Beaumont, the Phantasm. At a time when Catwoman was running with the Sewer King.

Years later, returning to Gotham, turning to Bruce Wayne over her missing son. It is notable that Beaumont was also involved with The Joker.

And many years later, Catwoman tracking down the Sewer King.

With Catwoman turning to the Sewer King for information and running with that.

And the question replaced. Who was the father of Andrea Beaumont's son?

Is it Batman as suggested by earlier scenes? Or could it even be the Joker? Because when the son is found…

Why would Andrea Beaumont think the father was dead? Wasn't it the Joker who was caught in the fire along with her? But Catwoman has a mission in the future.

As there is reference to their daughter, Helena Wayne, Batwoman of the future, in a relationship with another woman. Is that why she chose the Batwoman legacy rather than that of Huntress? But Selina Kyle, The Catwoman is there for revenge.

For being partially responsible for the death of Bruce Wayne's son? By doing to The Sewer King what had been done to him?

That is presumably The Sewer King jokerised rather than The Joker disguised. But is there more to the Sewer King's role in the death than we have seen? Is the Joker already dead? How many other acts of revenge will Catwoman be taking now that she no longer has the Batman to stop her from killing?

And is this the big change that Tom King had to get signed off by AT&T/Warners? That the Batman had another son unbeknownst to him, killed by the Joker, back when this run was originally meant to be in continuity?

Given that in Batman: The Three Jokers, the Batman saved the Joker's son from his father even knowing about his existence, someone, somewhere is going to mash the two up, yes? And get Damian involved as well, no doubt.