Batman Crosses Over With Kingsman At DC Comics?

The Joker #11 is in comic book stores tomorrow, from DC Comics. With a lead story by James Tynion IV and Giuseppe Camuncoli. And with The King's Man still in cinemas (finally), what a handy time for a team-up.

Obviously, it can't be totally official. 20th Century Fox Vs Warner Bros and all that. James Tynion IV and Mark Millar as well, I suppose. But it does establish that… a version of Kingsman exists in Gotham City, and that former Commissioner Gordon has a working relationship with them.

Knightsman, rather than Kingsman – or indeed Statesman. And working in a world with Batman's Rogue Gallery. Sorry, that should be Oxfords, not rogues. Could there even be the possibility that Knightsman was formed, in the DC Universe at least by The Knight And Squire, the British branch of Batman Incorporated?

The Joker #11 is in comic book shops from DC Comics tomorrow. The King's Man is currently in cinemas, worldwide, with Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle streaming from most places that stream things. And The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons is available in most places too, originally published by Marvel Comics, now renamed Kingsman, from Image Comics.

JOKER #11 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & CAM SMITH

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Belen Ortega (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith

The Joker is about to learn the harsh reality of the motto "Don't Mess with Texas" as the Sampsons bring him back home to their ranch…for dinner! PUNCHLINE BACKUP: While Harper Row has been making sure that Punchline stays behind bars, her brother, Cullen, has been getting closer to Punchline's fans. His new boyfriend, Bluff, is hiding a wicked secret that promises to change the shape of organized crime in Gotham, and Punchline's role, for years to come. Retail: $5.99 FOC Date: 12/05/2021