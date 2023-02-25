Batman: Dark Knight Detective Vol 7 Stabs Batman In The Back- Twice Batman: The Dark Knight Detective's latest collected volume from DC Comics may have collected one more page than they had anticipated.

In July 2021, Bleeding Cool appealed to DC Comics to please fix the cover plans for the then-upcoming collections of classic Batman comic books. These are the covers to the first six volumes of Batman: The Dark Knight Detective.

But what has happened with that sixth volume? The seventh was going in the same direction.

But after Bleeding Cool appointed out, most unlike them, DC Comics made a change. They cancelled the initial orders for volume six entitrey. And the sixth and seventh volume, delayed a little, now look like this.

Normally this is the kind of thing that Bleeding Cool has only been able to point out when it's too late. But this was a victory, certainly. Until you cracked open volume 7 and actually read the comic.

Batman: The Dark Knight Detective Vol 7 Page 151

Batman: The Dark Knight Detective Vol 7 Page 152

Batman: The Dark Knight Detective Vol 7 Page 153… or is it 151 again?

Back in the old days, Seniort Editor Bob Greenberger was fired for less..

