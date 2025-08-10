Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Dark Patterns #90 Preview: One Gun, Too Many Criminals

The heart-wrenching finale of Pareidolia arrives in Batman: Dark Patterns #90 this Wednesday. Three criminals, one gun, one wound—who survives?

Releases Wednesday, August 13th, 2025 from DC Comics by Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman.

Witness a suspenseful showdown as Batman faces criminals trapped by poor resource allocation and desperation.

Case 03: Pareidolia Batman. Three criminals. One gun. One wound. One life. The heart-wrenching finale of Pareidolia is here. Don't miss it.

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #90

DC Comics

0625DC195

0625DC196 – Batman: Dark Patterns #90 Ashley Wood Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

In Shops: 8/13/2025

SRP: $4.99

