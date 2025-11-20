Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: animal man, Batman Deadpool, new gods, The Ultimates, ultimate, v for vendetta

Batman/Deadpool, New Gods & Ultimates Talking Directly To The Reader

Batman/Deadpool, New Gods and The Ultimates, talking directly to the reader... and just like V For Vendetta (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimates #18 breaks the fourth wall as Tony Stark addresses both the in-universe world and the readers directly.

Batman/Deadpool and New Gods issues also feature lead characters speaking straight to the audience.

This narrative device draws inspiration from V for Vendetta and Animal Man's classic meta moments.

Direct reader address in Ultimates echoes real-world activism, making it a standout in Marvel storytelling.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… In V for Vendetta, the character of V breaks into Jordan Tower, the home of Norsefire's propaganda department, The Mouth, led by Roger Dascombe, to broadcast a recorded speech that calls on the people to resist the government.

But also, notably, it was addressed to the reader of the comic book, initially in Warrior Magazine, then from DC Comics.

This address was so powerful that when adapted to the big screen, even less visually inventive, it created an entire movement inspired by it, first against Scientology as Anonymous and then against Wall Street as Occupy.

This week, Marvel and DC Comics characters are talking to the reader. Directly. A lot. First we have the most obvious with Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora.

Which takes its inspiration directly from Animal Man #19 from 1989 by Grant Morrison and Chas Truog. But The Ultimates #18 by Deniz Camp and X? That's more like it. As Tony Stark, the Ultimate Iron Man, takes to the screens, also behind a mask without any discernible emotions.

And with a call to arms to the viewing population. And some naming and shaming along the way.

But it's more than just to the audience of the Ultimate Universe. As with V For Vendetta, it's also for the reader.

As a result, it may possibly become the most dangerous comic book ever published by Marvel Comics. If the right people read it, of course. Odds are this will never make it to the MCU…

As well as direct an address to the audience, as you will ever see.

It's Uncle Sam, it's General Kitchener…

…but it is also V for Vendetta. The movie version at least. However, we're not done; New Gods had its final issue this week as well, for now at least. And has Mobius do the same thing, talking directly to the reader, if only for a teaser…

… "and you can sing along…" Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Ultimates #18 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

LAST CHANCE BEFORE THE MAKER RETURNS! CALLING ALL ULTIMATES! There's only one month remaining before the City reopens and the Maker emerges. And Tony Stark has a message for the entire world…

LAST CHANCE BEFORE THE MAKER RETURNS! CALLING ALL ULTIMATES! There's only one month remaining before the City reopens and the Maker emerges. And Tony Stark has a message for the entire world… The New Gods #12 by Ram V, Evan Cagle, Phil Hester

It began with a prophecy. From the moment those enigmatic words were delivered from the Source, shock waves rocked the very foundation of the DCU. History was written, worlds were conquered, and a new light was shone upon the Earth. Now, in the breathtaking, reality-bending finale of Ram V and Evan Cagle's cosmic epic, the prophecy will be fulfilled…or will it?

It began with a prophecy. From the moment those enigmatic words were delivered from the Source, shock waves rocked the very foundation of the DCU. History was written, worlds were conquered, and a new light was shone upon the Earth. Now, in the breathtaking, reality-bending finale of Ram V and Evan Cagle's cosmic epic, the prophecy will be fulfilled…or will it? DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!