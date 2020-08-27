Batman Ego Sells For $100 on eBay, After Links to The Batman Movie

Bleeding Cool reported from DC Fandome that director of The Batman movie Matt Reeves talked about the upcoming The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, and specifically named the late Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego comic book as a major reference point for the psychology of the new movie. It's been mentioned before, but never so officially. "He's confronting the beast of the duality. Him confronting the shadow side of himself" and exploring a Jungian side to the Batman.

Batman Ego by Darwyn Cooke was published by DC Comics in 2000 and has been collected with other stories since. We looked at its long and winding road to publication, and the career it made for Darwyn Cooke in comic books. Cooke died in 2016 , aged 54, but leaving a massive comic book legacy behind him. And it seems The Batman movie is just one of them.

The news has energised the comic collector market, however, and the original Batman Ego publication has been selling repeated copies north of $70, with one or two hitting $100. This is months away from any release of the movie and a chance to see how closely they synchronise. There has been a lot of previous attention on Batman Year Two from previous comments made about the movie, but Batman Ego seems to have caught a spark. Even the collection is selling for up to $33.

Batman Ego sees Batman tracking down the Joker through a henchman Buster Snibbs, only for Snibbs to commit suicide, knowing that the Joker will know he betrayed him. Bruce Wayne is consumed by guilt and decides to retire his alter ego, but instead divides his mind into competing narratives, his Batman Id versus his Bruce Wayne Superego… and now versus speculators.