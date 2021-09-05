Batman Fear State Alpha Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman Fear State Alpha #1 Avengers #48 Infinite Frontier #5 Dark Ages #1 Geiger #6 Sinister War #4 Hellions #15 Harley Quinn Annual #1 New Mutants #21 Spawn #321

Graham Crackers Comics: Tom Taylor takes another #1 spot with Dark Ages! Keep killing it Tom!!! If you didn't read Dark Ages #1, why are you reading this…go buy it now!

Salesfish: This was a busy week for us with our Ultimate Fallout 4 Facsimile exclusive reprint of Marko Djurdjevic's cover. If we include that it would have galloped far past the sales of anything else this week. Batman Fear State Alpha had sales very comparable to a regular issue of Batman since it is the setup for the next several months of stories in Batman's world. Demon Days and Spawn finishing the top 3 was unusual, not because they don't sell well but because they don't usually sell quite that high.

Rodman Comics: School started up and this weekend is a three day weekend for most so people will be traveling so sales have slowed a bit. Biggest surprise this week for us was Geiger 6 sold out and sold out quick taking the top spot for us this week. I did get to read it and thought it was the best issue out so far. Batman Fear State Alpha I would have thought would take the top spot though right now it is selling slower than I would have thought it would.

Notable Sales:

Sub-Mariner #1 CGC 5.0 $550

X-Men #2 CGC 4.0 $1,200

