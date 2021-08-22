Batman Finds Religion in Batman Superman #21 [Preview]

Batman Superman #21 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and this storyline with Auteur.io has now dragged out so long, Batman has given up his traditional stoic realism to become religious. Hang in there, Batman! All is not lost! This story has got to end sometime soon! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN SUPERMAN #21
DC Comics
0621DC084
0621DC085 – BATMAN SUPERMAN #21 CVR B KAARE ANDREWS CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Ivan Reis (CA) Rodolfo Migliari
The dimension-shattering Archive of Worlds saga ends here—and reverberations from this titanic tale last long after the dust settles! As the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel work to halt the villainous Auteur.io's plan here on Earth-0, the Batman and Superman of their respective archive worlds must team up with Alanna of Rann and El Diablo himself to save what's left of their homes. Etrigan and his demon hordes rain Armageddon down on their pocket universes—and the fate of the World of Tomorrow and the World of the Knight hang in the balance!
In Shops: 8/24/2021
SRP: $3.99

