Batman/Fortnite Comic Features Foundation & Batman Who Laughs Download

Scott Snyder is joining Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, the writing team of the upcoming Batman/Fortnite one-shot comic drawn by Joshua Nixson and published by DC Comics. Now called Batman/Fortnite: Foundation, it will come with a free download skin for The Batman Who Laughs, Snyder's creation for DC Comics with Jock of a Bruce Wayne infected by the Joker toxin, into the most evil and manipulative version of Batman, who ends up as one of the most powerful beings in the multiverse, possessing the power of Watchmen's Dr Manhattan. Yup, they really did that. You'll also get a Dark Days loading screen and the Robin's Perch Back Bling with the comic download. The comic will be published on October the 26th and the digital code must be redeemed by November the 12th.

As for the title and the character fighting Batman on the cover, The Foundation is the leader of The Seven, first seen in the Zero Crisis Finale event in Chapter 2: Season 6 in which he sealed himself into The Zero Point to stabilise it. In the Chapter 2: Season 8 trailer for Fortnite, the Foundation is under the sea bed, but he slowly reactivates himself, hinting his return. In the comic we will discover that, rather than buried by Fortnite Island he was actually buried in Gotham harbour, and is d detecting energy from the Zero point, as placed there in the prvious Batman/Fortnite comic book series.

The Batman Who Laughs skin will also be in the Fortnite Store for 1,500 V-Bucks. So buying the comic would save you money. The Dark Days Loading Screen will only be available with the comic book's digital code.

BATMAN FORTNITE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GREG CAPULLO & JONATHAN GLAPION

(W) Scott Snyder, Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Joshua Nixson (CA) Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion

Directly from the bestselling, groundbreaking Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries, comes an oversized one-shot that brings the action from the island to Gotham City. If you thought the Batman/Fortnite saga was over, think again…it only gets bigger from here! Includes a bonus digital code for an outfit in Fortnite.